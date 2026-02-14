Kalanamak Rice Aka Buddha Rice: Health Benefits Of This UP Staple

Rice is a staple in Indian household diets and is deeply respected in traditional cuisine. From the classic dal-chawall to sweet treats like kheer, rice remains everyday ingredient in cooking. Among the many varieties available, one rice type stands out with many benefits and this is Kalanamak Rice.

According to reports, Kalanamak Rice dates back to around 600 BCE, during the time of Gautam Buddha, which is why people also call it ‘Buddha Rice.’ Farmers mainly grow it in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas such as Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Gorakhpur.

In 2013, Kalanamak Rice from Siddharthnagar and nearby districts earned the respected Geographical Indicator tag. This honour highlights its distinct qualities and regional importance, confirming its exceptional identity.

Discover the health benefits that make Kalanamak Rice an excellent choice for overall well-being:

Advertisement

Suitable for a diabetic individual

Many people avoid rice because it contains a high amount of carbohydrates. Those at risk of diabetes or following weight-loss plans often remove it from their diet. However, Gorakhpur Kalanamak Rice offers a healthier solution. As per reports, scientists have confirmed that this protein-rich variety provides 16.73g of protein per 100g. It delivers strong nutrition without affecting taste, making it a great option for health-conscious consumers.

Advertisement

Unlike regular rice, which often raises blood sugar levels due to its high glycaemic index, Kalanamak rice provides a better nutritional balance. It contains fewer carbohydrates and more protein. It also offers antioxidants and important micronutrients, which makes it suitable for diabetic-friendly and weight-management diets.

Helps in red blood cell production

Reports suggest that the iron in Kalanamak Rice plays an important role in producing haemoglobin, which helps carry oxygen throughout the body and supports healthy cell function. Eating Kalanamak Rice regularly can strengthen blood health and improve overall well-being.

Promotes Heart, Brain, Hair, and Skin Health

Reports also state that Kalanamak Rice contains natural Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, which help support vital organs and enhance skin and hair health. These healthy fats contribute to better cardiovascular function and keep the heart working properly.

Helps in weight loss