Lower Body Workout With Alia Bhatt - Watch Full Circuit To Train Your Quads, Hams And Glutes

Leg day is painful for many and enjoyable for some. Lower body imparts strength and stability and is as important to train as any other muscle group. Legs consist of quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. It is common for people to hit different muscles on different days to avoid burnout in a single session. Alia Bhatt's trainer Karan Sawhney has a workout plan for glutes, which he encourages the actress to try in a video. You can also add this circuit in your workout plan to train your glutes. This session will also hit your hams and quads, ensuring proper lower body functionality.

Start with a mild warmup

Alia Bhatt starts her glutes workout session with a mild warmup session. She is seen readying her lower body for a workout with an easy treadmill session.

Jump squats

Instead of normal squats, Alia Bhatt performs jump squats with resistance bands for extra tension in lower body. Jump squats are better than normal squats as they help build power and muscle endurance. If you have good stamina, then jump squats are ideal for you.

Sumo squats

Sumo squats are good for inner thighs and hams. Alia performs sumo squats with a dumbbell for increased tension and better results. Heavy weighted sumo squats will help you gain raw power in your lower body. This exercise also helps in toning the legs by getting rid of excess fat.

Lower body workout is important for strength and stability | Image: Freepik

Barbell box squats

Apart from glutes, barbell box squats train hamstrings, quadriceps (front thigh) and front shin muscles also. It can also help you lift more while performing barbell squats as box squats help in building strength and stability in the lower body.