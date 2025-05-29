Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta Reveals Her Fitness Secret - Know How 'Balance Diet' Helps Her To Fulfill Pani Puri Cravings

Hyderabad will host the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale on 31 May 2025, starting from 5:30 pm at the Hyderabad International Exhibition Centre (HITEX). This marks the third time India is hosting the prestigious pageant, following events in 1996 and 2024. The Miss World 2025 pageant has revealed its 24 finalists for the finale. Among them is Miss India, Nandini Gupta, who has consistently excelled in the competition and recently expressed her love for Paani Puri.

Nandini Gupta shared her fitness journey with Rediff, saying, “I like to keep things very simple. I do yoga and sometimes go for a run. I also enjoy Bhangra and Gidda and occasionally dance at home, though I haven’t attended proper workshops for it. When it comes to intense workouts, I prefer to keep them simple. I think running serves as good cardio."

Her fitness routine may be straightforward, but Nandini is meticulous about her diet. She explained, “A diet should include proper proportions of everything. It shouldn’t be too much or too little of anything – just balanced, as we all know. On days when I don’t feel like eating much, I stick to cucumbers and tomatoes. They’re hydrating and also keep me feeling full."

However, Nandini believes in maintaining balance rather than depriving herself. On her cheat days, she enjoys her favourite street food: pani puri.

All about Nandini Gupta