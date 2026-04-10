Moms-to-Be Karishma Tanna Radiates Pregnancy Glow, Shares Motivational Gym Video For ‘Common Preggos’

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are all set to welcome their firstborn in August 2026. While fans are waiting for the good news, Naagin 3 actress did not let pregnancy get in the way of her fitness as she shared a video of herself from the gym.

Today, Karishma shared a video on Instagram where she performs an inclined chest workout using heavy dumbbells. Her outfit clearly shows her growing baby bump. She finished her session with a few deadlifts.

For the caption, Karishma wrote: “Common preggos!!! Let’s work out!! I missed posting my gym videos ?? Did you too ??"

On April 6, Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news on their social media accounts.

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The caption of their post read, “A little Miracle, Our greatest gift – August 2026"

Soon after they announced their pregnancy, their friends flooded the comment section. Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Ahhhh," followed by white hearts. Maniesh Paul wrote, "Yesss," with red hearts. Anushka Ranjan wrote, "My gorgeous people!! God bless yall." Drashti Dhami, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Maheep Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Congratulations."

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Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Congratulations my loves! Love you and your babies so much and can’t wait to love the little Angel! Incominggggg… 😍🥹❤️😩Already hugged you lots but sending you more from here."