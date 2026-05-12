Period-Proof Your Workout: Dos And Don'ts To Follow While Exercising

Exercising during periods can be tough for many people due to cramps, tiredness, bloating, and low energy. While some prefer rest, experts suggest that light to moderate exercise helps ease discomfort and boost the mood. It is important to know how the body feels at different times during the cycle, and based on that, the workouts could be adjusted accordingly.

How to exercise comfortably during periods?

Choose a low-impact workout

Light exercises like yoga help the body move flexibly | Image: Freepik

Try doing low-impact exercises like yoga, pilates, stretching, or light strength training. These activities are easy on the body and help in keeping it moving and flexible.

Hydration

Staying hydrated, especially during your period, is crucial. It helps reduce fatigue, headaches, and bloating, which can worsen without adequate fluids. Be sure to drink water before and after exercising.

Listening to the body

Energy levels dip during periods | Image: Freepik

Energy levels are low during the period, and it varies from body to body. If the body is feeling tired, then avoid working out. To prevent overexertion, try to shorten the session and reduce the intensity.

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Exercise helps in reducing cramps

According to the National Library of Medicine, light activity boosts blood circulation, which releases endorphins. It helps in reducing stress and discomfort. Many people feel better after gentle movement during their period.

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Wear comfortable workout clothing

Wear breathable and comfy clothes while working out | Image: Freepik

Choose breathable and comfy activewear for your workouts. This can make exercising easier, especially in hot weather or during longer sessions.

When to be careful?

According to MedicalNewsToday, healthcare experts typically advise seeking medical consultation if someone experiences persistent menstrual symptoms that are concerning. These may include:

Severe pain

Avoid working out during intense cramps | Image: Freepik

Intense cramps or discomfort that disrupt daily activities or require over-the-counter pain relief.

Heavy bleeding during workout

Excessive menstrual bleeding during physical activity may lead to discomfort or the need for frequent changes of sanitary products.

Dizziness

If dizziness persists, then seek medical attention | Image: Freepik