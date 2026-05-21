Stepping Out After Spending Hours Working In AC Can Cause Double Trouble In Summer, Know Tips To Stay Fit

Heatwave has gripped most parts of the country, and it seems impossible to imagine being in rooms without AC. Be it at home, the workplace or even during commute, most people spend hours in air conditioning. While it is the need of the hour, stepping away from it after spending hours in an AC can be troublesome in the summer season.

Heatwave representation | Image: Freepik

Most people feel an immediate change in temperature and a slap of hot loo in their face as soon as they step out of the AC. The sudden temperature change most deeply affects working officials who spend hours sitting in the AC and step out immediately. This sharp temperature change may lead to dehydration, headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and even heat exhaustion in some cases.

How to balance changing temperatures when stepping out of AC?

Health experts say the body takes time to adjust to temperature fluctuations. When moving from a chilled indoor setting to scorching outdoor heat, the body struggles to regulate temperature quickly. This “double trouble” effect can impact energy levels and overall health, especially during peak summer afternoons.



One of the simplest ways to stay fit is to avoid sudden exposure to direct sunlight immediately after leaving an air-conditioned room. Spend a few minutes in a normal-temperature area before stepping outdoors. This helps your body adapt gradually and reduces thermal shock.



Heatwave representation | Image: Freepik

Hydration is equally important. Air conditioners tend to dry out the body and skin, even if you do not feel sweaty indoors. By the time you step outside, you may already be mildly dehydrated. Carry a water bottle and sip water regularly throughout the day. Drinks like coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk, and fresh fruit juices can also help restore electrolytes lost due to heat.

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Clothing choices matter too. If you know you will be moving between AC spaces and outdoor heat frequently, wear breathable cotton fabrics and avoid overly tight clothing. Carrying a light scarf, cap, or umbrella can provide additional protection from harsh sunlight.

Experts also advise avoiding ice-cold beverages immediately after coming in from the heat or stepping out of an AC room. Sudden temperature extremes can sometimes trigger throat irritation or discomfort. Instead, choose cool or room-temperature drinks.