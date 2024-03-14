Advertisement

In the realm of fitness, Stott Pilates stands out as a contemporary approach to classic Pilates. Developed by Lindsay and Moira Merrithew, alongside a team of sports medicine experts, fitness professionals and physical therapists, Stott Pilates was initially known as Stott Conditioning. This method aims to modernise Pilates, focusing on restoring the spine’s natural curvature and rebalancing muscles around the joints according to Web MD reports.

2 things you need to know

Stott Pilates prioritises a neutral spine for optimal posture.

Diverse exercises enhance flexibility, balance and core strength.

Stott Pilates: How to do it?

Unlike traditional Pilates, Stott Pilates emphasises a neutral spine, maintaining the natural curvature of the back. In classes, participants adopt a neutral spine alignment with one foot on the ground, reverting to a more traditional Pilates form when both feet are lifted. This distinction sets Stott Pilates apart, making posture alignment a key differentiator from Joseph Pilates' original approach.

(Stott Pilates emphasises a neutral spine | Image: iStock)

Stott Pilates Training

Stott Pilates offers diverse certification programs for professional development and continued education. These programs cover comprehensive, intensive, rehab, specialist, functional anatomy, advanced and injuries and special populations (ISP). Training involves imparting five basic principles of Stott Pilates along with various other subjects. Optional workshops, such as sports conditioning and programs for diverse populations, supplement the training programs.

Stott Pilates Exercises

The exercise repertoire of Stott Pilates is vast, catering to different fitness goals, equipment availability and preferences. From the Long Stretch and Push-Up Press to Leg Circles with Feet in Straps, each exercise targets specific muscle groups and contributes to overall flexibility, endurance and strength.

