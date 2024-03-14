×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Learn about Stott Pilates- Modern approach to fitness that helps in better posture, stress reduction

Learn about contemporary Stott Pilates method which aligns posture and boosts strength. Dive into diverse exercises for holistic fitness and injury prevention.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Stott Pilates
Elevate your fitness journey with Stott Pilates excellence | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the realm of fitness, Stott Pilates stands out as a contemporary approach to classic Pilates. Developed by Lindsay and Moira Merrithew, alongside a team of sports medicine experts, fitness professionals and physical therapists, Stott Pilates was initially known as Stott Conditioning. This method aims to modernise Pilates, focusing on restoring the spine’s natural curvature and rebalancing muscles around the joints according to Web MD reports.

2 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Stott Pilates prioritises a neutral spine for optimal posture.
  • Diverse exercises enhance flexibility, balance and core strength.

Stott Pilates: How to do it?

Unlike traditional Pilates, Stott Pilates emphasises a neutral spine, maintaining the natural curvature of the back. In classes, participants adopt a neutral spine alignment with one foot on the ground, reverting to a more traditional Pilates form when both feet are lifted. This distinction sets Stott Pilates apart, making posture alignment a key differentiator from Joseph Pilates' original approach.

(Stott Pilates emphasises a neutral spine | Image: iStock)

Advertisement

Stott Pilates Training

Stott Pilates offers diverse certification programs for professional development and continued education. These programs cover comprehensive, intensive, rehab, specialist, functional anatomy, advanced and injuries and special populations (ISP). Training involves imparting five basic principles of Stott Pilates along with various other subjects. Optional workshops, such as sports conditioning and programs for diverse populations, supplement the training programs.

Advertisement

Stott Pilates Exercises

The exercise repertoire of Stott Pilates is vast, catering to different fitness goals, equipment availability and preferences. From the Long Stretch and Push-Up Press to Leg Circles with Feet in Straps, each exercise targets specific muscle groups and contributes to overall flexibility, endurance and strength.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published October 12th, 2023 at 11:27 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru water crisis

BBMP

a few seconds ago
Shaitaan Day 1

Shaitaan Mins ₹100 Cr WW

a minute ago
BJP Drops 21% of Sitting MPs in 2 Lok Sabha Candidates List | What's The Strategy?

BJP Drops 21% MPs

a minute ago
RBI

Rise in CIBIL complaints

2 minutes ago
X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Olivia's Cancer Diagnosis

5 minutes ago
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan

Shahjahan's Bro Summoned

7 minutes ago
Representative image of nurses.

UPUMS Nursing Officer

10 minutes ago
One Dead and 29 rescued after gold mine collapses in Australia

Ballarat Gold Mine

13 minutes ago
Income Tax Raid

Balkrishna Industries

16 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Sensex, Nifty rebound

17 minutes ago
Mercedes Mone

Mone debuts in AEW

19 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh on MI

22 minutes ago
Stott Pilates

Attain better posture

22 minutes ago
Paul Alexander - The man with Iron lung

Paul Alexander Dies at 78

24 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Kolkata Man Killed

40 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

43 minutes ago
Demat accounts rise

Demat accounts rises

43 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News12 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo