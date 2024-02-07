Advertisement

Muscle strain, often caused by overexertion or improper form during physical activities, can result in discomfort and restricted movement. Including some simple exercises in your routine can help alleviate muscle strain and promote flexibility and strength, which will help you workout with ease. Here are some simple exercises that can provide relief:

Neck tilts

Gently tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds, feeling a gentle stretch along the side of your neck. Repeat on the other side. This exercise helps relieve tension in the neck muscles.

Shoulder rolls

Lift your shoulders towards your ears, then roll them back in a circular motion. Repeat this for 10-15 repetitions. Shoulder rolls can help release tension in the upper back and shoulders, reducing strain.

Cat-cow stretch

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow position). Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest (cat position). Repeat this flow for 10 cycles to stretch and mobilise the spine.

Knee-to-chest stretch

Lie on your back and bring one knee towards your chest, holding it with both hands. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds, feeling a gentle stretch in your lower back and hips. Repeat with the other leg. This exercise helps release tension in the lower back and hip flexors.

Child's pose

Start on your hands and knees, then sit back onto your heels, reaching your arms forward on the floor. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds to 1 minute, allowing your back to relax. Child's Pose is excellent for stretching and relieving tension in the lower back.

Wall angels

Stand with your back against a wall. Lift your arms, keeping them in contact with the wall, and slowly bring them down in a snow angel motion. This exercise helps improve shoulder mobility and alleviate upper back strain.

Quadriceps stretch

Stand on one leg and bring your other heel towards your buttocks, holding it with your hand. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds, feeling a gentle stretch in the front of your thigh. Repeat with the other leg.