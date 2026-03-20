Suffering From 'Stressed' Shoulders? Try These Exercises For Quick Relief

When you go through a stressful situation or feel anxious, your muscles may tighten, sometimes quite strongly. This reaction happens automatically and is known as the ‘fight-or-flight response.’ It prepares your body to deal with a perceived threat, either by facing it or escaping from it.

Your body reacts in the same way even when the threat is not physical. For example, your muscles may tense when you are stuck in traffic, dealing with work pressure, or watching the news. Over time, this tension in your neck and shoulders can cause problems such as back and shoulder pain, swollen shoulders, body aches, migraines, and tension headaches.

Here are five stretches and poses you can practise daily to quickly ease tension and tightness in your neck and shoulders.

Neck Stretch

The neck stretch eases tension in your neck and may improve your range of motion.

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Neck Release

The neck release gently loosens tension in your shoulders and neck.

Child’s Pose

Child’s Pose, also called Balasana, helps relieve neck pain. It also reduces stress, supports hormone balance, and promotes better sleep, which may help manage high blood pressure.

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Pendulum Stretch

Lean forward and hold a table for support with your stronger arm. Let your affected arm hang freely. Gently swing it in small circles, then change direction.

Cross-Body Reach

Use your stronger arm to lift the affected arm at the elbow. Bring it across your body and apply gentle pressure to stretch the back of your shoulder. Hold for 15-20 seconds.