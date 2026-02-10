What Is Japanese Walking? Know The Ultimate Benefits Of This Viral Cardio Routine

One of the newest fitness trends is the Japanese Walking Method, and some studies suggest it offers greater health benefits than walking at a steady pace. Researchers in Japan examined this technique decades ago. As per reports, practising JWM at least four days a week can boost aerobic fitness, reduce blood pressure, and improve muscle strength.

What is the Japanese walking method?

The Japanese Walking Method is very easy to follow. It involves switching between fast walking and slower walking, which people also call interval walking. The method gets its name because one of the first studies on its health benefits was carried out in Japan, although people worldwide have used interval walking for many years.

The Japanese walking method, also known as Japanese interval walking training (IWT), requires you to alternate your pace. You walk slowly for three minutes, then walk faster for three minutes. You repeat this pattern five times, which adds up to a 30-minute session.

One can use the same approach while walking by moving at a brisk pace for three minutes, then slowing down for another three minutes, for up to half an hour.

Benefits

As per brownhealth, Interval training is particularly beneficial for your heart. During the higher-intensity phases, your heart rate rises, and blood flows more strongly to your muscles. In the lower-intensity phases, you recover your breathing, and your heart rate drops slightly. This quick alternation boosts cardiovascular fitness and helps your body use oxygen more efficiently. If you walk for 30 minutes, you can complete around five interval cycles, giving you strong health benefits in a short amount of time.

Research also shows that interval walking can improve joint strength. A study from Japan compared non-walkers, steady moderate walkers, and high-intensity interval walkers. The results showed that interval walkers achieved better knee movement, including improved extension and flexion, along with greater aerobic capacity than the other groups. The study also reported improvements in their systolic blood pressure.