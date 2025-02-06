Who Is Bryan Johnson? The 'Age-Reversing' CEO Jabs India Again Over 'Poor' AQI

Bryan Johnson: After tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, known for his age-reversing research, shared his experience about his third visit to India on X a few days ago, explaining how he had to leave Nikhil Kamath’s podcast midway due to India's 'poor' AQIhe couldn’t resist taking another jab at the country online for the same reason.

In his recent post shared on X, the tech mogul states, “Indians are justifiably outraged by the poor air quality they are exposed to daily. It creates serious negative health effects.”

He even went on to share a breakdown of how air pollution can cause “liver inflammation, fibrosis, blood fat imbalance, and liver protein markers associated with alcoholism, as well as gene dysregulation linked to cancer.”

How to safeguard yourself from poor AQI, as per tech mogul Bryan Johnson

Further, in a post shared on February 5, he outlined steps on how to minimize personal exposure to poor AQI, continuing, ‘To minimize your personal exposure…’

To be aware of PM2.5 levels via the IQ Air website or the air quality monitor you have with you

To wear an N95 mask when in polluted environments

To upgrade your home HVAC system to MERV 13 or higher

To activate air recirculation in your car when travelling through busy and polluted roads. Bryan Johnson recommends, “keep in mind that full air recirculation should only be used for a few minutes, as longer use can increase CO2 concentrations, possibly affecting alertness and focus while driving.”

To check if your car has a partial recirculation mode, these help keep PM2.5 at lower levels while maintaining a low CO2 concentration too.

To use in-home HEPA filters if you live in an area of high traffic, or high air pollution due to other reasons like e.g. wildfires.

Who is Bryan Johnson?

While you and I are finding ways how to apply anti-aging products to stay young and energetic with our coffees, there are brilliant minds out there deep in the lab trying to figure out the simplest as well as the safest way to reverse aging and spill the tea for everyone.