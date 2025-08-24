Republic World
Updated 24 August 2025 at 22:58 IST

Yoga For Mind And Soul! 5 Relaxing Yoga Poses To Keep Yourself Calm And How To Do Them Correctly

Yoga offers comprehensive physical and mental benefits, including stress and anxiety reduction, enhanced mental clarity, and focus etc. Know more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Relaxing Yoga Poses
Relaxing Yoga Poses | Image: Pinterest
In today's chaotic, tech-driven, work-obsessed world, we all need a tool that can take away our anxiousness within minutes, and that tool is yoga. The beauty of yoga is that it can be done at any time and anywhere. Yoga offers comprehensive physical and mental benefits, including stress and anxiety reduction, enhanced mental clarity, and focus etc.

Here are some of the best yoga poses to feel instantly calmer and relaxed:

Child Pose (Balasana)

Representation of photo from Pinterest

To practice the Child’s Pose, gently come to your knees in a kneeling position and extend your arms out in front of you. Allow your toes to touch, with your knees positioned together or apart, depending on how tight your hips are. Take ten deep, cleansing breaths. This is a restful yet challenging pose that centres on creating a moment of peace.

Cow Pose (Bitilasana)

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Move onto your hands and knees, with your wrists directly under your shoulders (palms on the floor) and your knees under your hips. Keep your back straight and your spine in a neutral position. From here, inhale as you simultaneously drop your belly toward the floor. Lift your chin and chest and relax your shoulders away from your ears as you look straight ahead.

Cat Pose (Marjaryasana)

Representation of photo from Pinterest

From Tabletop Position, exhale and pull your stomach toward your spine, rounding your back toward the ceiling. Drop the crown of your head and your tailbone. Go back and forth between Cat and Cow on each inhale and exhale, matching breath to movement.

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Representation of photo from Pinterest

The art of this pose is in proper alignment that encourages bent knees until the back flattens and the transfer of the dominant weight from the hands to the feet. This posture unlocks more than just the physical structure under a trained eye- the energetic body also expands, and awareness folds inward.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Representation of photo from Pinterest

From standing, slowly begin to bend your knees and fold your torso over your legs, hinging from the hips. Release the muscles in your neck and shoulders. You can keep your hands next to your feet or on the ground in front of you, or interlace your fingers behind your body and straighten out your arms and elbows. Don’t forget to breathe.

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 24 August 2025 at 22:58 IST

