Food, Fun And Family Time: Give Your Kids A Special Summer Vacation Surprise By Planning The Perfect Indoor Picnic To Beat The Heat

A picnic with family seems like the perfect way to spend time with family during the holidays until you move the drapes and take a look at the scorching sun. The rising mercury leaves very few options for any outdoor activities during the day. However, an indoor picnic can be your creative solution to fight boredom and to spend quality time with your family during your off days. An indoor picnic will not only guarantee quality time with your loved ones without breaking a sweat (literally), but it also presents as a perfect relaxing weekend activity.

No sweat, no dust, only cool and creative summer

Plan the perfect indoor picnic | Image: Representational

The only way to beat the heat is by enjoying the bliss of air conditioning. While doing so in your living room, you can also enjoy the perfect family time. All you've got to do is pick a perfect spot, create the atmosphere, pack a picnic basket and get going.

How to plan an indoor picnic?

Lay out a picnic mat, old bedsheet, or dhurrie in your living room or balcony, preferably in a cold area. Scatter a few cushions and maybe a soft blanket to make it cosy. It would be even more ideal if you could choose a spot near the window to let in the natural light.

Choose the perfect decor to add to the authencity of your picnic | image: pinterest



String up fairy lights or place battery-operated lamps for a soft glow. You can also play soft music of eveyone's liking to amp the mood. Bright and flowering indoor plants can add to the perfect picnic vibe.



A picnic is incomplete without a picnic basket, even if it comes from the vicinity of your kitchen. Pack some no-fuss picnic snacks like finger sandwiches (cheese, chutney, or cucumber), fruit salad, mini samosas or kathi rolls, chilled beverages like lemonade, iced tea, or chilled aam panna. Do not forget the super essential desserts like cupcakes, brownies or even ice cream.