12 Diet Cokes, Bacon And Filet-Of Fish: What Soon To Be President Donald Trump Eats In A Day

What's Donald Trump, the soon to be 47th U.S President diet? | Image: Instagram

While several traits of the future President of the United States, Donald Trump, are public knowledge, let's unravel the President-elect's diet secrets right from what he relishes for breakfast to his last meal of the day.

Earlier, Trump had revealed that he usually skips breakfast altogether, however, when he does make time for his morning meal, considered the most important, he prefers bacons, and eggs.

When it comes to lunch, Trump would rather skip it just like breakfast and rather operate by snacking Oreos, Vienna Fingers, Chips, and Pretzels, which obviously isn't the healthiest alternative to a proper meal.

When he actually does sit down for lunch, the 78-year-old New Yorker loves to savour the meatloaf cooked at the Whitehouse, second only to his mother's secret recipe.

Meanwhile, if you're curious what Donald Trump, who's inaugural event is scheduled for January 20, has between meals, the answer is about 12 cans of Diet Coke on a daily basis, which translates to 552 milligrams of caffeine intake or 152 milligrams over the FDA guidelines, according to The New York Times.

While binge drinking Diet Coke is extremely unhealthy, Trump does not consume liquor. If you think his dietary choices have left you speechless, wait till you here all about his supper choice.