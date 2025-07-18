Republic World
Updated 18 July 2025 at 12:28 IST

5 Easy And Quick Bread Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Busy Mornings

Mornings are a race track for corporate drones, and a relaxing breakfast is all they need to kickstart their day. Bread seems to be the go-to option, but making it interesting every single time is a task. Ditch the boring sandwiches, check out the 5 simple and quick dishes made of bread.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
When it comes to breakfast, bread often takes centre stage in the morning rush. Some people argue that it contains too many carbohydrates and offers little nutritional value. However, others believe that, with the right ingredients and preparation, toast can provide a healthy and satisfying start to the day. Beyond the health debates, bread has seen many creative twists in India, from French toast and desi pakodas to shahi tukda. It easily blends with sweet, salty, and savoury flavours and, most importantly easy to make in the morning rush.

Avocado Toast

Avocado toast isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but when made properly, it can grow on your taste buds. Spread creamy mashed avocado over crispy sourdough and season it with lemon, salt, and pepper. For extra flavour and nutrition, you can add toppings like an egg, tomatoes, or chilli flakes.

French Toast

Dip bread slices in a sweet egg mixture and fry them in a pan until they turn golden. Serve with syrup, berries, or a dusting of powdered sugar for a warm, classic breakfast.

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Spread creamy peanut butter on whole grain toast and top it with fresh banana slices. Add honey or chia seeds for extra sweetness and an energy boost.

Bread Pakora

Bread pakora is a popular Indian fried snack, also called bread bhaji or bajji. Street vendors commonly sell it. People make it using bread slices, gram flour, spices, and other ingredients.

To prepare it, they dip triangular bread slices into a spicy gram flour batter before frying them. Mashed potato is a common stuffing. The snack can be either deep-fried or pan-fried and is usually served with chutneys or ketchup.

Bread Vada

Bread vada is an Indian-style deep-fried snack made with bread slices, mixed vegetables, herbs, and spice powders. People usually enjoy it with chutney or any sauce.

Bread Upma

Bread Upma is a classic Indian breakfast, warm, filling, and full of herbs and spices that make it much more than just the sum of its parts. This South Indian-inspired dish is made with bread pieces combined with spices and a splash of lemon juice, and a handful of coriander to add a fresh, tangy flavour.

