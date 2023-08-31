5 Healthy, Delicious Desserts Made With Flax Seeds - Laddoos To Smoothies

Flax seeds, known for their exceptional nutritional value, are no longer confined to your morning cereal. These tiny powerhouses of nutrients have found their way into the realm of desserts, adding a healthy twist to your sweet cravings. From traditional Indian treats to modern delights, here are some irresistible flax seed-based desserts that are as delicious as they are nourishing.

2 things you need to know

Flax seed desserts blend health with delectable flavours.

Omega-3-rich flax seeds elevate traditional treats by adding nutrition to them.

Flax seeds laddoos

Indulge in the goodness of desi flavours with flax seeds ladoos. These delectable treats combine flax seeds powder, peanut powder, almond powder, ghee, cardamom and powdered jaggery. Packed with fibre and omega-3 fats, these ladoos offer a guilt-free way to satisfy your cravings for sweets.

Flax seeds pudding

Start your day on a nutritious note with flax seeds pudding. Ground flax seeds, plant milk, a touch of sea salt and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup come together to create a creamy delight. Add a dash of vanilla extract to elevate the flavour, making it a wholesome breakfast option.

(Flax Seeds Pudding can start your day on Nutritious Note | Image: iStock)

Blueberries & flax seeds cookies

For a delightful fusion of flavours and textures, try blueberries and flax seeds cookies. These cookies blend almond meal, ground flax seeds, sea salt and coconut oil into a scrumptious base. Bursting with juicy blueberry chunks and a hint of vanilla extract, these cookies serve as a perfect breakfast companion or a midday snack.

Banana almond flax smoothie

Transform your classic smoothie into a nutritional powerhouse by adding flax seeds. Banana almond flax smoothie combines chopped bananas, flax seeds, raw honey and almond pieces to create a creamy and delightful dessert. It's not just a treat but also a wholesome meal.

(Banana Almond Flax Smoothie create a creamy and delightful dessert | Image: iStock)

Flax seeds tea sake

Elevate your tea time experience with flax seeds tea aake. This vegan delight blends flax seeds, brown sugar, vegetable oil, cocoa powder, almond flour, baking powder and soda, lemon juice and vanilla extract to create a moist and flavorful cake. Perfectly paired with your favourite cup of tea, it's a guilt-free indulgence.

Incorporating flax seeds into desserts is a delightful way to introduce essential nutrients into your diet without compromising on taste. Whether you're craving traditional Indian flavours or seeking a modern twist on classics, these flax seed-based desserts offer a range of options to satisfy every palate.