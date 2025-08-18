5 Most Iconic Restaurants In India That Are Older Than 100 Years

Old restaurants are like living museums. These establishments hold a nostalgic fusion of culinary and cultural history that has been passed through the generations. They not only offer unique flavours of the old dishes, but also give a sense of historical and cultural heritage.

Here are the most iconic restaurants that have been serving mankind for the last 100 years:

Karim’s, Delhi

Karim’s, Delhi | Source: Pinterest

The national capital of India is filled with old restaurants. Among these, Karim’s at Jama Masjid in Delhi is believed to be one of the oldest restaurants in India. Established in 1913, this place offers some of the hidden gems of Mughal cuisine.

Tunday Kababi, Lucknow

Tunday Kababi, Lucknow | Source: Pinterest

Established in 1905, Lucknow Tunday Kababi is a hidden gem that revives the love for food in the city. It was established by a one-armed man named Haji Murad Ali, who created a legacy with this age-old restaurant, located in the bylanes of old Lucknow.

Indian Coffee House, Kolkata

Indian Coffee House, Kolkata | Source: Pinterest

The most iconic coffee house in Kolkata has been a favourite of patrons like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and American poet Allen Ginsberg. Established in 1876, this coffee house gave birth to the coffee culture in Kolkata. To date, the place is crowded with coffee fanatics reviving the age-old nostalgia.

Kesar Da Dhaba, Mumbai

Kesar Da Dhaba, Mumbai | Source: Social Maharaj

From Lala Lajpat Rai to Jawaharlal Nehru to Yash Chopra, the most loved and iconic place in Mumbai has been the oldest and most loved place that revives the Punjabi vibes with its good old vegetarian food. This dhaba was established by Lala Kesar Mal, a Punjabi Hindu from Sheikhpura near Lahore, who moved to India and established this place.

Mitra Samaj, Udupi

Mitra Samaj, Udupi | Source: Pinterest