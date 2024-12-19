Published 22:40 IST, December 19th 2024
A Healthy Banana Kheer Recipe Using Simple Kitchen Ingredients For Your Infants
Banana kheer recipe for a wholesome and delicious way to support your baby’s growth.
Banana Rice Kheer Recipe | Image: Pexels
Do you have an infant at home struggling to eat and gain weight? As a parent, it can be frustrating when your little one doesn’t eat well. To help ease your worries and manage your infant’s diet, we’ve got a simple recipe that’s sure to lighten your mood and fill your baby’s tummy.
Read on to discover how to make a nutritious banana kheer for infants using basic kitchen ingredients. It’s a wholesome and delicious way to support your baby’s growth.
Ingredients
- 1 Ripe Nenthra Banana/ Long Banana
- ¼ cup Jaggery
- ½ cup Thin Coconut Milk
- ¼ cup Thick Coconut Milk
- 1 Cardamom
- 2 Tsp Ghee
- 5 Cashews
- 1 tbsp Raisins
Instructions
- Keep all the ingredients ready on the table. Take the banana, peel and mash it well with your hands or fork. Set aside.
- Heat the ghee on a stove, fry cashews and raisins and keep it ready.
- On another pan heat ghee followed by adding mashed banana and fry it well for 3-5 minutes.
- Now add powdered jaggery to the banana along with crushed cardamom and mix well. Now stir everything in a low flame for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Then add thin coconut milk and mix well. Cook in low flame with occasional stirring until the kheer becomes slightly thick.
- Once everything comes together and when the kheer consistency is reached, add thick coconut milk, ghee-fried cashews & raisins.
- Mix well and cook switch off the flame once
(Recipe Credit: Kalyani/gkfooddiary.com)
