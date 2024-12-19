sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy 2025 | Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate | Putin | Mumbai Boat Capsize | R Bharat Sangam |

Published 22:40 IST, December 19th 2024

A Healthy Banana Kheer Recipe Using Simple Kitchen Ingredients For Your Infants

Banana kheer recipe for a wholesome and delicious way to support your baby’s growth.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Banana Rice Kheer Recipe
Banana Rice Kheer Recipe | Image: Pexels

Do you have an infant at home struggling to eat and gain weight? As a parent, it can be frustrating when your little one doesn’t eat well. To help ease your worries and manage your infant’s diet, we’ve got a simple recipe that’s sure to lighten your mood and fill your baby’s tummy.

Read on to discover how to make a nutritious banana kheer for infants using basic kitchen ingredients. It’s a wholesome and delicious way to support your baby’s growth.

Ingredients

  • 1 Ripe Nenthra Banana/ Long Banana
  • ¼ cup Jaggery
  • ½ cup Thin Coconut Milk
  • ¼ cup Thick Coconut Milk
  • 1 Cardamom
  • 2 Tsp Ghee
  • 5 Cashews
  • 1 tbsp Raisins
(Kheer. Image: Pexels)

Instructions

  • Keep all the ingredients ready on the table. Take the banana, peel and mash it well with your hands or fork. Set aside.
  • Heat the ghee on a stove, fry cashews and raisins and keep it ready.
  • On another pan heat ghee followed by adding mashed banana and fry it well for 3-5 minutes.
  • Now add powdered jaggery to the banana along with crushed cardamom and mix well. Now stir everything in a low flame for 3 to 5 minutes.
  • Then add thin coconut milk and mix well. Cook in low flame with occasional stirring until the kheer becomes slightly thick.
  • Once everything comes together and when the kheer consistency is reached, add thick coconut milk, ghee-fried cashews & raisins.
  • Mix well and cook switch off the flame once

(Recipe Credit: Kalyani/gkfooddiary.com)

Updated 22:40 IST, December 19th 2024