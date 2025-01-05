Published 23:31 IST, January 5th 2025
A Hearty Cabbage Soup To Warm You Up During Cold Weather
Nourish your body and soul with this cabbage soup, and beat winter chill easily.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cabbage Soup Recipe | Image: Pexels
There’s nothing as comforting as a bowl of warm cabbage soup to beat the winter chill.
If you’re craving a hearty meal to nourish your body and soul, look no further as this cabbage soup is the perfect choice.
Ingredients
- 3 cups roughly chopped cabbage
- 1 small onion roughly chopped
- ¼ cup chopped celery (or carrots)
- 1 small green chili sliced
- 3 cloves
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 inch ginger
- 1 cube Vegetarian Maggi cube optional
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon sugar
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Coriander leaves/cilantro for garnishing
For seasoning---
- 2 tablespoons ghee/clarified butter/oil
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Wash, peel and chop ginger into 2 to 3 large pieces
Heat a pressure pan and once hot, add oil and butter along with cloves and bay leaves. Saute for a few seconds.
- Add chopped onions, ginger pieces, celery and green chilies.
- Fry for about 1 minute on medium high, stirring often.
- Stir in chopped cabbage and sauté again for 2 minutes.
Add 1 to 1 ½ cups water and pressure cook on high for 1 whistle.
- If using the instant pot, pressure cook for 2 minutes and then release pressure.
- Remove the whole spices: cloves, ginger, bay leaf and green chilies.
- Blend the mixture in a mixie/blender. You can use an immersion blender too.
- Add water to the consistency you want, a crushed Maggi seasoning cube (if using), salt to taste and sugar; just a pinch if preferred. Mix well and bring to a boil.
- Once it comes to a boil, lower the heat and simmer on medium low for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the seasoning.
To make the seasoning---
- Heat ghee/oil in a small saucepan and once hot, stir in crushed black pepper powder.
- As soon as you see the spice sizzle, remove and add the seasoning to the simmering soup.
- Garnish light, healthy and lip-smacking cabbage soup with chopped cilantro/celery leaves/dill leaves and serve hot with garlic bread or even plain toast or a sandwich.
To make the garlic bread---
- Soften butter and mix in grated garlic, freshly ground black pepper and chopped cilantro; mix well to combine.
- Slice your choice of bread. Slather the garlic butter on both sides.
- Heat a griddle and once hot, grill the bread slices on both sides on medium until light brown.
- Serve slightly crisp garlic bread with hot and soothing cabbage soup.
(Recipe credit: curryandvanilla.com)
Updated 23:31 IST, January 5th 2025