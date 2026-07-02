A Playful Twist on Café Delhi Heights’ Winning Formula

There’s a particular kind of victory that parents of young children will recognise: finishing a hot cup of coffee before it turns lukewarm. At Café Delhi Heights – Play in Noida’s DLF Tech Park, that small triumph feels surprisingly achievable.

The restaurant has taken the familiar Café Delhi Heights formula and reworked it for families. The dining room is bright and energetic without tipping into chaos, while the adjoining play area is cleverly positioned so parents can keep an eye on children tackling a striker table or an enthusiastic game of table football without abandoning their own conversation.

Café Delhi Heights – Play is located at DLF Tech Park in Noida sector 143



That visibility changes the rhythm of the meal. Instead of constantly shuttling between table and play zone, adults can actually sit back, sip a coffee and enjoy the rare luxury of uninterrupted time—at least for a few minutes.

Diners can choose from a variety of board games along with delicacies



The menu remains reassuringly faithful to the Café Delhi Heights playbook. There’s plenty to satisfy different appetites, from wraps and rolls to the restaurant’s reliably indulgent Mom’s Butter Chicken Tikka Masala and a straightforward Classic Margherita Pizza. The real standout, however, is the legendary Delhi Burger: towering, unapologetically messy and packed with enough flavour to justify its cult following. It’s comfort food with confidence, and still one of the chain’s signature dishes.

The outlet also has games such as air hockey



This isn’t a restaurant chasing fine dining credentials, nor does it pretend to. Its strength lies in understanding exactly what families need: good food, relaxed service and a space where children are entertained without becoming an afterthought.

In a city where dining out with young children can often feel like logistical warfare, Café Delhi Heights – Play offers something more valuable than novelty. It offers breathing room. And for parents, that may be the most satisfying item on the menu.