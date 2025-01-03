A Single Avocado Toast For INR 13K? Disappointed Netizens Calls Unnecessary Overpricing

Interestingly, avocado has become a very stable food in many households in today’s generation. An avocado toast or a salad made with an avocado on a breakfast table is common, unlike some years ago when it was not easily available.

Hyping it up about its health benefits, a lot of health enthusiasts has driven towards a diet that incorporates avocado to reap all essential nutrients for health.

As per Healthline, “Avocados are a source of key nutrients, including healthy fats and fiber. They also contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds and may help reduce heart disease risk.”

Viral Avocado Toast At INR 13k

Taking the ingredient into another level is a Surat street vendor who sells his avocado toast for Rupees 13,000/- for a single piece.

In a video shared by an Instagram username foodie_addicted_, who goes by his real name Surti Mayurkumar Vasantlal, he captions the post, “Tag to your Richest Friends!! Most expensive avocado toast in India in just 13000 Rs/-”

The video which has now garnered over 6 lakhs views, Surti reveals that the cheese which is used in the toast is imported from one and only donkey pull cheese company in Serbia.

Reactions Of Disappointed Netizens

Netizens were left concerned with the unnecessary overpricing of the toast, one left a comment that reads, “They don't even sell avocado toast in foreign countries at this price.”

Another user chimes with humour stating, “Serbia people like what the hell is this cheese.”

Some people need time to develop a taste for certain food, and these butter fruits that taste creamy and nutty surely couldn't impress some Instagram users.

One states, “Unnecessarily overpriced....it doesn't taste good either,” while another added, “I live in California, avocado toast yahan bhi itna 13k ka nahi milta after conversion lol. Masti se Vadapav khao doston.”

If you’re wondering to try this most expensive avocado toast then you may have to travel to Kalakar Surat, OPP-SNS Atria, Jolly Party Plot, Vesu, Surat, for an experience.