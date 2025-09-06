After Kunafa, Chilli, Sea Salt, Chickpea Chocolate Becomes New Obsession Among Fitness Freaks | Image: X

After Dubai Kunafa, red chilli, sea salt, a new ingredient has officially entered the chocolate lala land, and that is ‘chole.’ Yes, that’s true! Bhatura’s partner in crime has found a fling. The sweetooth fitness freaks are fulfilling their craving without compromising on protein and making chickpea truffle chocolate, bars and whatnot. A ‘totally unnecessary’ combo that not many imagined to exist is trending all over the internet, and now actors and influencers in India are also making it.

Actor-turned-digital creator Sameera Reddy recently also tried this dessert called chocolate truffles made with chickpeas.

She posted a video on Instagram showing how she made them and wrote, “Kabuli Chana Chocolate Truffle! Even my kids couldn’t stop eating them!" In her caption, Sameera challenged her followers to try what she described as a “weird-sounding, unreal-tasting" sweet treat.

This chickpea chocolate trend uses chickpeas as a healthy base for desserts, snacks, and spreads. The recipes can be adapted to make creamy, fudgy, or crunchy treats, offering high-fibre, high-protein options for health-conscious people.

How to make chickpea chocolate at home?

These truffles are easy to make and taste delicious.

Here’s her recipe:

Ingredients

200 g boiled, skinned chickpeas

2 tbsp cocoa powder

6 large chopped dates

1 tbsp peanut butter

Method