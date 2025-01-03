Published 23:29 IST, January 3rd 2025
Anda Keema: The Ultimate Comfort Food With A Flavourful Twist
Anda Keema is simple yet hearty and flavourful.
Anda Keema Recipe | Image: Pexels
Elevate your taste buds with Anda Keema, a beloved comfort food that blends the richness of minced eggs with the bold flavours of traditional Indian spices.
Simple yet hearty and flavourful, Anda Keema is a versatile dish you can enjoy for breakfast, pack for an office lunch, or even serve as part of your main course.
Ingredients
- 6 hard-boiled eggs (shredded)
- 1 cup finely diced fresh tomato
- 1 cup finely diced fresh onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon ginger paste
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon tandoori masala (optional)
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- 1 oz water (more or less)
- red chili powder (I use 1 tsp)
- salt
- Tempered Oil
- 2 tablespoon oil
- 6 whole black peppercorn
Instructions
- Heat oil in a wide bottom pan and add the peppercorns. Give them a roast until they slightly pop (use a lid if needed) and then immediately add onions. Cook until slightly brown.
- Once the onions have cooked, add the chopped tomatoes and mix.
- Add salt, red chili powder, garam masala, tandoori masala, turmeric, ginger, and garlic. Mix and cook for about 2-3 minutes.
- Grate the hard-boiled eggs into the pan, add the water, and stir. At this point if you want the consistency a bit more gravy-like then add an extra ounce or so of water.
- Cook on medium-low heat for about 2-3 minutes (until heated through).
- Top with cilantro (stems taste great in this dish). Traditionally served with bread and onion salad.
(Recipe credit: thecurrymommy.com)
