Updated 4 September 2025 at 22:18 IST

Are There Side Effects Of Eating Raw Onions?

From salads and chutneys to sandwiches and curries, raw onions are considered a staple in countless cuisines. 

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Image: Pinterest
ai-icon

Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Onions are the most common and widely consumed vegetable in the world. They are known for their sharp flavour and versatility in cooking. From salads and chutneys to sandwiches and curries, raw onions are considered a staple in countless cuisines. 

They are rich in essential nutrients like Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant-based compounds that support immunity and overall health. However, eating them raw is not always suitable for everyone.

According to multiple healthcare publications, here are the 5 possible side effects of raw onions that you should keep in mind before adding them to your meals:

May Trigger Migraines

For people who suffer from migraines, raw onions could act as a potential trigger. This is because onions contain tyramine, a naturally occurring acid by-product, which is linked with the onset of headaches in sensitive individuals.

Unpleasant Odour

One of the most well-known drawbacks of eating a raw onion is the strong odour that it leaves behind. As they contain sulfur-containing compounds, which create a pungent taste.

Digestive Discomfort

Raw onions can be quite harsh on the digestive system, particularly for people with sensitive stomachs or conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Allergic Reactions

Although onion allergies are relatively rare, they can still pose a risk of mild reactions such as itching, rashes, watery eyes or swelling of the lips and tongue after consumption.

Heartburn and Acid Reflux

For individuals who are prone to acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), raw onions may worsen symptoms. They are known to relax the lower oesophageal sphincter (the muscle that normally prevents stomach acid from flowing back into the oesophagus. This relaxation can lead to a burning sensation in the chest, sour taste in the mouth or general discomfort after meals. Eating onions at night or before lying down can increase the chances of heartburn.

