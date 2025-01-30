Published 18:14 IST, January 30th 2025
Basant Panchami 2025: Delicious Yellow-Coloured Pineapple Kesari Recipe To Make On Vasant Panchami
A festival without a hearty meal is incomplete, check out this quick yellow-coloured recipe to elevate Basant Panchami celebrations at home.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pineapple Kesari. | Image: @Moderndaybrownmom/Instagram
Basant Panchami 2025: As we draw closer to the festive celebrations of Basant Panchami, which falls on Sunday, February 2, 2025, it’s time to prepare and organize the ingredients needed for the feast.
Delicious yellow-coloured pineapple Kesari Recipe…
Ingredients
- 1 cup Semolina/ Rava
- 1½ cups Pineapple
- 2 cups Sugar
- 2½ cups Water
- ½ cup Ghee
- 1 pinch Salt
- 10 Cashew nuts
- 2 drops Yellow food colour
Instructions
- Peel, cut, remove the center hard part and finely chop the pineapple. Sprinkle 3 tablespoon of sugar and keep aside for 30 mins.
- In a pan, add a tablespoon of ghee, roast cashew nuts until golden in medium flame. Add rava.
- Add 1 or 2 tablespoon of ghee and roast rava well in medium flame. Adding ghee in this stage helps in avoiding lumps when you add water.
- Boil water side by side (measure and boil) and add it carefully to the roasted rava in low flame. It will splutter, so please be safe.
- Add a pinch of salt. Mix and cook in high flame until water is absorbed and the rava gets thick.
- Level with back of ladle. Cook covered in low to medium flame for 4-5 minutes or until done.
- Mix once cooked and add sugar.
- Briskly stir, in a mashing way to avoid lumps. Few small lumps are ok as it will get okay as you cook. But avoid large lumps by mashing and stirring briskly.
- Add pineapple cubes without the water content. No need to squeeze, just drain the water and add. Mix well.
- Add ghee in regular intervals and keep stirring.
- Once the kesari is thick, switch off the flame. Add little ghee on top.
(Recipe credit: rakskitchen.net)
