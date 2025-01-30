sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Washington DC Plane Crash | Gaza Ceasefire | Salwan Momika | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Union Budget 2025 | Yamuna 'Poisoning' Row |

Published 18:14 IST, January 30th 2025

Basant Panchami 2025: Delicious Yellow-Coloured Pineapple Kesari Recipe To Make On Vasant Panchami

A festival without a hearty meal is incomplete, check out this quick yellow-coloured recipe to elevate Basant Panchami celebrations at home.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pineapple Kesari.
Pineapple Kesari. | Image: @Moderndaybrownmom/Instagram

Basant Panchami 2025: As we draw closer to the festive celebrations of Basant Panchami, which falls on Sunday, February 2, 2025, it’s time to prepare and organize the ingredients needed for the feast.

A festival without a hearty meal is incomplete, so here’s a quick yellow-coloured recipe you can whip up in minutes to elevate Basant Panchami 2025 celebrations at home.

Delicious yellow-coloured pineapple Kesari Recipe…

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Semolina/ Rava
  • 1½ cups Pineapple
  • 2 cups Sugar
  • 2½ cups Water 
  • ½ cup Ghee 
  • 1 pinch Salt
  • 10 Cashew nuts
  • 2 drops Yellow food colour 

Instructions

  • Peel, cut, remove the center hard part and finely chop the pineapple. Sprinkle 3 tablespoon of sugar and keep aside for 30 mins.
  • In a pan, add a tablespoon of ghee, roast cashew nuts until golden in medium flame. Add rava.
  • Add 1 or 2 tablespoon of ghee and roast rava well in medium flame. Adding ghee in this stage helps in avoiding lumps when you add water.
  • Boil water side by side (measure and boil) and add it carefully to the roasted rava in low flame. It will splutter, so please be safe.
  • Add a pinch of salt. Mix and cook in high flame until water is absorbed and the rava gets thick.
  • Level with back of ladle. Cook covered in low to medium flame for 4-5 minutes or until done.
  • Mix once cooked and add sugar.
  • Briskly stir, in a mashing way to avoid lumps. Few small lumps are ok as it will get okay as you cook. But avoid large lumps by mashing and stirring briskly.
  • Add pineapple cubes without the water content. No need to squeeze, just drain the water and add. Mix well.
  • Add ghee in regular intervals and keep stirring.
  • Once the kesari is thick, switch off the flame. Add little ghee on top.

(Recipe credit: rakskitchen.net)

Updated 18:14 IST, January 30th 2025