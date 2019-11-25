Bengaluru: The Best 4 Breakfast Joints In The City That Are Too Good To Miss Out

According to research, it is suggested that breakfast is the most essential meal of the day. Having a meal in the morning is the healthiest decision for your health and diet. It is very important to start your morning with a heavy and delicious breakfast. So, to enjoy your breakfast while you are in Bengaluru, here are the best places you can visit there-

ALSO READ | Kebabs: The Best Places In Bengaluru To Try These Delicacies

List of places in Bengaluru for delicious breakfast

Taaza Thindi

Taaza Thindi is one of the best places in the city of Bangalore for breakfast. One can have some special dishes served at this place like Masala Dosa, Idli, Vada, Kesari Bath, Filtered Coffee, and Kharabath. You can have the healthiest south Indian food here and also enjoy a serve of a tasty breakfast.

Location: 1004, 26th Main, 4th T Block, Beside HDFC Bank, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Timings: 7am – 12:30pm, 4:30pm – 9:30pm, (Mon-Sat), Closed (Sun)

ALSO READ | Lebanese Cuisine: Must-try Specialities From Famous Bengaluru Joints

Brahmin’s Coffee Bar

Brahmin’s Coffee Bar is a breakfast joint that is most visited by the local people. Some special listed dishes of this place are Kesari Bath, Idli Vada, Upma, and Kharabath. The best drinks to have here are Filtered Coffee, Badam Milk, and Tea. You can visit here and have some really tasty and healthy breakfast.

Location: Ranga Rao Road, Near Shankar Mutt, Shankarapura, Near Basavanagudi, Bangalore

Timings: 6 am – 12noon, 3 pm – 7 pm (Mon-Sat), Closed (Sun)

CTR

CTR is one of the most visited restaurants in the city because of its tasty food and courteous staff. The specialty of this restaurant is Benne Masala Dosa, Filtered Coffee, Butter Masala Dosa, Kesari Bath, Chai, Crispy Vada, and Tea. One can enjoy the dishes at a very cheap rate without comprising the quality of food.

Location: 7th Cross, Margosa Road, Malleshwaram, Bangalore

Timings: 7:30am – 12:30pm, 4pm – 9pm, all days

ALSO READ | The Top 4 Dosa Joints In Bengaluru That Are Too Good To Miss Out

Arogya Ahaara

Arogya Ahaara serves good quality and healthy breakfast that is sure to satisfy your taste-buds. Some of the special dishes here are Coffee, Idli, Vada, Masala Dosa, Kesari Bath, and Gulab Jamun. You can visit this place to have some really great food at an affordable price.

Location: 13, AB Square,14th Main, Sector 5, HSR, Bangalore

Timings: 7am – 3pm, 5:30pm – 11:30pm, all days

ALSO READ | Mediterranean Food: Best Places In Bengaluru To Taste The Cuisine