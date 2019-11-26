Best Kerala Food Restaurants In Mumbai That You Can Visit Any Time

Kerala cuisine is full of dishes that are full of flavour. Most of the dishes have a strong essence of the coconut oil that it is cooked in. Here is a look at five restaurants that serve the best Kerala food in Mumbai.

Best places in Mumbai to have Kerala food

1. Benzy’s

This restaurant provides the best non-vegetarian options. The food served here has an authentic Kerala food taste. It also serves Chinese if you are looking for variety. You can choose between chicken, fish, mutton and a variety of vegetarian curries. The best thing to have here is chicken 65. The restaurant is situated in Vijay Nagar, Andheri.

2. Cherry’s Kitchen

The food served here is rich in spices. Most of the curries and dishes have tamarind pieces, which is the heart of most food items. The most famous dish served here is the Meenu Curry, which tastes the best when had with tapioca. The restaurant is situated in Malad opposite Orlem Church.

3. Hotel Deluxe

This Kerala restaurant is one of the cheapest places to have Keralite food. You need to have the fried squid here. The squid is spicy and serves as a perfect side dish for any alcoholic drink. You also need to pair the food here with soft maida parathas. This restaurant is situated in Fort, Mumbai.

4. Hotel Sunny

Hotel Sunny is famous for the rich food that it serves. It serves the most authentic food cooked in coconut oil and milk. The fish dish served here, called the Fish Molee, is full of green chillies and hence spicy. The shop is situated in Chembur in Mumbai.

5. Just Kerala

The Just Kerala restaurant that serves one of the best kind of Kerala dishes. The place serves the best Urakka Erachi. The dish is rich and spicy. You can also have it as a side dish with rice and fish curry. The restaurant is situated in Andheri East.

