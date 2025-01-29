Blueberries Bring Fruity Tartness To This Streusel-Topped German Cake

Classic German Streuselkuchen is a lush, fine-crumbed, yeasted cake topped with a remarkably hefty amount of buttery-crisp streusel. It’s the perfect coffee cake for breakfast, brunch or a casual dessert.

In this recipe from our cookbook, “ Milk Street Bakes,” we add a pop of color with a layer of fresh blueberries. Their fruity tartness is a perfect foil for the richness of the cake and streusel. Brown sugar is not used in the streusel for true German Streuselkuchen, but a little is included here to give the topping a touch of golden color and subtle notes of molasses.

A slow, cold rise results in a crumb that’s especially moist, tender and flavorful; this also makes it easier to bake the cake the morning of serving. However, if you wish to start and finish in a single go, after patting the dough into the pan, cover and let it rise at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes instead of chilling it; at this time, also remove the streusel from the refrigerator.

Top the dough with the berries and streusel, then bake as indicated. Leftovers will keep at room temperature for a couple days; the topping will soften slightly, but the flavors still are great.

(Image: Milk Street Via AP)

German Blueberry Streusel Cake

Start to finish: 3¼ hours (45 minutes active), plus cooling

Makes a 9-by-13-inch cake

Ingredients

For the streusel:

195 grams (1½ cups) all-purpose flour

107 grams (½ cup) white sugar

50 grams (¼ cup) packed dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon table salt

141 grams (10 tablespoons) salted butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces, room temperature

(Image: Milk Street Via AP)

For the dough and berries:

⅔ cup whole milk, room temperature

1 large egg, plus 1 large egg yolk, room temperature

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1½ teaspoons instant yeast

325 grams (2½ cups) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

71 grams (⅓ cup) white sugar

½ teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

70 grams (5 tablespoons) salted butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces, room temperature, plus more for the pan

290 grams (2 cups) blueberries

Directions

To make the streusel, in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, mix the flour, both sugars and salt on medium-low until well combined and any lumps of brown sugar have broken apart, 1 to 2 minutes. With the mixer on low, add the butter 1 piece at a time, then mix on medium-low until fully incorporated and the mixture resembles damp sand, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the streusel to a medium bowl, cover and refrigerate. Wipe the mixer bowl and the paddle attachment.

To make the dough, in a 2-cup liquid measuring cup or small bowl, whisk the milk, whole egg and yolk, lemon zest and yeast. In the mixer bowl using the paddle attachment, mix the flour, sugar, salt and cinnamon on medium-low until combined, about 30 seconds. With the mixer running, slowly add the milk-egg mixture; mix until the dry ingredients are evenly moistened, about 30 seconds. Increase to medium and beat until a sticky, webby mixture forms, about 3 minutes.

Scrape the bowl. With the mixer running on medium-low, add the butter 1 piece at a time, mixing for about 15 seconds before adding the next. When all the butter has been added, scrape the bowl and mix on medium until a very sticky, elastic, batter-like dough forms, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the paddle attachment and scrape off the dough that clings, allowing it to fall back into the bowl. Scrape the sides of the bowl and gather the dough in the center. Cover and let rise at room temperature for 1½ hours; the dough will not double.

Meanwhile, butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan or glass baking dish, then line it with a 16-inch sheet of foil so the ends overhang the long sides of the pan. Butter the foil.

After the dough has risen for 1½ hours,scrape it into the center of the prepared pan. Lightly dust the top with flour and flour your hands. Starting from the center and using outstretched hands, firmly press the dough into an even layer to the edges and into the corners of the pan. Re-flour your hands as needed and press the dough firmly to remove as many air bubbles as possible. Do not pull or stretch the dough, which may cause it to tear, and make sure the edges are not thicker than the center. Cover with plastic wrap, drape a kitchen towel over the pan and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours.

When you are ready to bake, remove the dough and streusel from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for about 45 minutes; the dough will rise only slightly. About 30 minutes into rising, heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the lower-middle position.

Uncover the pan. Scatter the blueberries on the dough in a single layer. Scoop up a big handful of streusel, firmly squeeze in your hand it until it forms a cohesive clump, then crumble and break the clump into bits no larger than the size of a shelled peanut, scattering them onto the berry-topped dough; aim for a mix of fine crumbles and larger pebbly pieces. Continue adding the remaining streusel in this way, evenly covering the surface.

Bake until the streusel is light golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for about 30 minutes. Run a thin-bladed knife between the cake and pan along the short edges of the pan. Using the foil overhang as handles, lift the cake out of the pan and set it on the rack. Cool completely before serving.