Published 21:22 IST, December 19th 2024
Brew The Festive Cheer With These Christmas Coffees + Inside Recipes
Whether it’s a cozy evening by the fireplace or a cheerful holiday gathering, these special recipes are designed to make every moment memorable.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Christmas Coffee | Image: Pexels
With the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingling with the magic of Christmas, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festive coffee creations that warm the heart and energize the soul.
Coffee Chia Pudding
Ingredients:
- 1 shot of espresso
- 1/2 cup chia seeds
- 1/2 tbsp sweetener
- Drops of vanilla essence
- 1 cup milk
- Almonds to garnish
Instructions:
- Take your chia seeds in a bowl, add the sweetener along with the Espresso Shot
- Add a drop of vanilla and milk
- Mix it thoroughly and let this sit overnight
- Garnish with almonds and you're ready to dig in
(By Shreya Sanghvi, Recipe Curators at NUUK)
Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate Cappuccino
Ingredients:
- 1 shot of espresso
- 1 cup milk of choice
- 1/2 tbsp sweetener of choice (sugar/ jaggery)
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 200 gms good quality chocolate
- 1/4th cup corn starch
- 1/4th cup cocoa powder
Additional:
- Whipped cream
- Marshmallows
- Strawberries
Instructions:
- Prepare an espresso shot, place half the chocolate bark over the mug while the espresso is pouring
- Now, In a vessel, heat the milk, and let it come to a slight boil
- Add the cinnamon stick, chocolate-infused espresso, remaining chopped chocolate & sugar
- Next, add cocoa powder & a corn slurry
- Mix it thoroughly
- Let it come to a boil
- Pour it fresh and hot in your favourite Christmas Mug
- Top it off with whipped cream/ marshmallows and strawberries on the side
(By Shreya Sanghvi, Recipe Curators at NUUK)
Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk (any kind)
- 1/2 cup espresso (cooled)
- 2 tbsp salted caramel sauce
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg and sea salt
- 1/2 cup ice
Garnish:
- Whipped cream
- Drizzle of caramel sauce
- Crushed toffee bits
- Cinnamon dusting
Instructions:
- Add milk, coffee, caramel sauce, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, and ice to a blender
- Blend until frothy
- Pour into a glass or mug
- Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, crushed toffee, and a sprinkle of cinnamon
(By Simran Vohra, Recipe Curators at NUUK)
Updated 21:22 IST, December 19th 2024