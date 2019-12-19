Arabic Cuisine: Carter's Blue, Chikita& Other Cafes To Try Middle-eastern Dishes In Mumbai

Arabic cuisine is not made of a single entity. Instead, it is made up of many different regional foods and what you eat on the Atlantic or Arabian coast may be pretty distinct from what you would eat for dessert. Mumbai is a hubspot for food travellers. It gives the foodies a glimpse of several cuisines from different parts of the world. Mumbai also has a pinch of Arabic influence in their food. The city of dreams may have a great nightlife but locals and tourists also love waking up to a delicious Arab food cuisine in the city. Here are some of the best Arabic cuisine restaurants and cafes to try the richness of Arab food.

Best places to try Arabic cuisine in Mumbai

Turkey Central

Turkey Central is an Arabic restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. The cafe also serves Lebanese, turkey, and other middle-eastern cuisines. Turkey Central is known for its shawarma and kebabs.

Turkish Food at Turkey Central Restaurant.... Doha.... pic.twitter.com/VasxkvqYxV — Ashley Arul (@AshleyArul) January 24, 2014

Chikita Cafe

Chikita Cafe is located in the South Bombay part of Mumbai. It is a small cosy cafe, known to serve the best Arabic food. The walls at the cafe are adorned with witty sayings like ‘With great power comes great electricity bill’ and ‘Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth.’ Enjoy reading them as you munch on a falafel wrap.

Carter’s Blue

Carter's Blue has several outlets in Mumbai. Situated near the seafront, this joint has been popular with Bandra residents for years. It recently opened a fast food place in Colaba. Carter's Blue is famous for its shawarma and Lebanese cuisine.

