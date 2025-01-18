Channel Your Inner Charlie's Angels Energy; Steps To Brew Cameron Diaz's Favourite Coffee

Fueling the day with a cup of dark, aromatic coffee is something many people swear by, and for actress Cameron Diaz, it’s no different.

In a recent interview with Ivanna Guajardo for Buzzfeed Tasty, the Charlie's Angels star shared how important a daily cup of coffee is for her. She said, “A coffee a day is very important to me because I want exactly what I want.”

A video clip from the interview, which has now garnered 1.7 million views on Instagram, features Cameron describing her love for Kion coffee. She also reveals how she brews her special coffee drink.

How Cameron Diaz brews her coffee

Here’s a complete guide to Cameron Diaz’s coffee recipe:

Brew your coffee and transfer it to your favourite mug

Measure with your heart, and add a scoop of chocolate collagen peptide to the coffee

Whisk the coffee and collagen peptide together before adding a splash of soy milk.

Sip, sip, and channel your inner Charlie's Angels energy

Cameron’s favourite coffee is mold-free, chemical-free, and organic, as she describes it, making it a wholesome start to the day.

(Coffee. Image: Pexels)

How much coffee is too much?