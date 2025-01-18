Published 13:21 IST, January 18th 2025
Channel Your Inner Charlie's Angels Energy; Steps To Brew Cameron Diaz's Favourite Coffee
Cameron’s favourite coffee is mold-free, chemical-free, and organic, as she describes it, making it a wholesome start to the day.
Fueling the day with a cup of dark, aromatic coffee is something many people swear by, and for actress Cameron Diaz, it’s no different.
In a recent interview with Ivanna Guajardo for Buzzfeed Tasty, the Charlie's Angels star shared how important a daily cup of coffee is for her. She said, “A coffee a day is very important to me because I want exactly what I want.”
A video clip from the interview, which has now garnered 1.7 million views on Instagram, features Cameron describing her love for Kion coffee. She also reveals how she brews her special coffee drink.
How Cameron Diaz brews her coffee
Here’s a complete guide to Cameron Diaz’s coffee recipe:
- Brew your coffee and transfer it to your favourite mug
- Measure with your heart, and add a scoop of chocolate collagen peptide to the coffee
- Whisk the coffee and collagen peptide together before adding a splash of soy milk.
- Sip, sip, and channel your inner Charlie's Angels energy
How much coffee is too much?
As per Mayo Clinic, an adult can drink up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine in a day - which is like four cups of brewed coffee and 10 cans of cola or two "energy shot" drinks. However, drinking coffee above your limit can have side effects such as headache, insomnia, nervousness, irritability, frequent urination or inability to control urination, fast heartbeat, and muscle tremors.
