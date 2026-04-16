Chef Vikas Khanna Reacts To Be Named Among TIME's 100 Influential People of 2026: I Believe Indian Food is the Game...

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has been named in the popular TIME magazine's 2026 list of the 100 most influential people, marking a proud moment for Indian culinary artistry on the global stage

Celebrating the remarkable milestone with the coveted spot, Vikas Khanna, in a conversation with ANI, expressed much gratitude and pride.

"I feel more for all the people who have stood by me all these decades. This is a big achievement for both our Indian culture and cuisine. I believe this will help volumise our voices in Indian cuisine," Khanna said.

He spoke about how the recognition brings a "big honour for the years of consistency" for him.

"Even if people don't show up, I believe Indian food is the game," Vikas Khanna added.

As the recognition sparked a wave of joy for proud Indians, Khanna received one of the first greetings from Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"Priyanka Chopra is among the first people in the world to text me for such a big moment. She is one of the first people I told when we heard the news," Khanna said, adding that in her text, she said, "This is a big moment for our cuisine and our culture right now."

Released on Wednesday, TIME magazine's 2026 list of the 100 most influential people featured Vikas Khanna alongside the likes of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, chef Vikas Khanna, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Vikas Khanna has expressed his happiness at making it to TIME's 100 list.

Sharing his thoughts, Vikas, in a press note said, "Being on the 2026 TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world is a matter of immense pride for me. I owe this recognition to my grandmother, mother, and sister; they always believed in me, and it is their sacrifices, blessings, and guidance that have helped me reach where I am today. This achievement is a victory for India and our culinary legacy that is appreciated by people across the world. With this honour, I hope to inspire the people of my country to follow their ambition and represent India on the global stage."

The coveted list also features the names of Ralph Lauren, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Mark Kelly, and Hilary Knight, among others. (ANI)

