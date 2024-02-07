Advertisement

Chhena Poda or chhena podo, a delicious dessert hailing from the eastern state of Odisha is a sweet symphony of rich flavours and textures. This unique dessert, also called the Indian cheesecake because of its texture, is a celebration of the region's culinary heritage, blending cottage cheese, sugar, and aromatic spices to create a dessert that captivates the taste buds. But do you know that it was invented by accident?

How was the dessert invented?

One of the most iconic desserts from the sweet state of Odisha, Chhena poda was invented in a small sweet shop on the Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar highway. The owner of a confectionery, Sudarsan Sahu decided to add sugar to leftover chhena one night and left it in the Chulha that was still warm from earlier use. The next day, he was surprised to find out that the chhena had become a different kind of baked dessert.

Chhana poda was invented accidentally | Image: Odisha Tourism

Ingredients

Chhena Podo primarily features chhena, a form of fresh cottage cheese, as its star ingredient. Other key components include sugar, cardamom powder, ghee, and semolina. This simple yet exquisite combination results in a dessert that beautifully balances sweetness with a touch of spice.

Preparation

The preparation of Chhena Podo involves a few essential steps

Chhena preparation

Fresh chhena is the heart of Chhena Podo. To make chhena, milk is curdled, and the whey is separated. The resulting chhena is then pressed to remove excess moisture, creating a crumbly and slightly granular texture.

Flavour infusion

The chhena is infused with cardamom powder, adding a fragrant and warm note to the dessert. The use of cardamom is a nod to the traditional Indian spice palette, enhancing the overall experience.

Sweetening the mix

Chhena poda has cheesecake-like consistency | Image: Odisha Tourism

Sugar is added to the chhena, providing the necessary sweetness to counterbalance the savory richness of the cottage cheese. The amount of sugar can be adjusted to personal preference.

Binding agent

Semolina is introduced to the mixture, serving as a binding agent. It contributes a subtle crunch to the dessert while aiding in maintaining the structure of the cheesecake during the cooking process.

Layering and baking

The prepared chhena mixture is layered in a tray, and ghee is generously added to enhance the richness. The dessert is then baked to perfection. The dessert is called poda because it is burnt knowingly, to give the dessert its texture and uniquely rustic flavour. The slow baking process allows the edges caramelise, imparting a delightful golden brown hue to the Chhena Podo.

Caramelised crust

One of the distinguishing features of Chhena Podo is its caramelised crust. The slow baking process caramelizes the sugars on the edges, creating a slightly crunchy exterior that contrasts beautifully with the soft, melt-in-your-mouth interior.