Chickpea Flour Or Besan Is Known By Many Names In India, Take A Look

Besan or chickpea flour is a multipurpose flour used in many India dishes. It is the staple ingredient of the Indian sub-continent and is also consumed in countries like Bangladesh, Burma, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Made from raw or roasted chickpeas, besan is credited for many flavoursome dishes like kanda bhajiya, sev, boondi and many more. Also a popularly used in vegan dishes. But did you know that besan has many names all around India? Let's take a look at these names:

1. Kadala Podi / Kadala Mavu in Malayalam

Besan is called Kadala Podi or Kadala Mavu in Malayalam. People love this flour in the southern parts of India and besan is consumed in their staple diet as well.

2. Kadalai mavu in Tamil

Chickpea flour is called Kadalai mavu in Tamil. Tamilians also use besan in their daily food items. They like making besan dosa, mysore pak/ besan flour fudge and many more dishes.

3.Kadale hittoo in Kannada

Besan is called Kadale hittoo in Kannada. Much like the Tamilians, Kannada people also consume besan in their daily diet.

4. Baeshun in Bengali

Besan is called Baeshun or in Bengali. West Bengal is known for its rich cuisine and besan is used to make many things like sweets and pakodas in West Bengal. A drink of besan is also consumed by the locals of West Bengal.

5. Chanyache peeth in Marathi

Besan is called chanyache peeth in Marathi. People of Maharashtra also love using besan in their food There is a vegetable dish as well made entirely by besan. Even vada pav, a dish famous in the state, uses besan.

Famous Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has many recipes that include besan and viewers can learn how to make simple and easy dishes using besan.

