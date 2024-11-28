China: Travel Vlogger Recalls Instance Of Robotic Food Delivery, Netizens' Make Tip Joke

The growing influence of tech on our lives, which met with resistance and fear initially, has only grown to be the daily norm. From robot chefs to AI restaurant services, the food and beverage industry seems to have infused tech as an essential element to stay futuristic.

Recently, a viral video that surfaced showed an Australia vlogger, Josie, receiving robotic food delivery in a hotel in China, which has left people who haven't experience similar instances in awe.

Robotic-food-delivery in China. Image credit: Pinterest

What would your first robotic-food-delivery experience in China be like?

Imagine a waist height robot ringing your doorbell instead of your regular food-delivery guy. You'd be in awe too, especially if the robot in question had glowing headlights. This 'Back To The Future' moment was exactly how the vlogger felt when we went through his experience in a China Hotel.

Out of curiosity, Josie had kept the door closed on purpose to test the robot's sensibilities. The robot first informs Josie over the phone about her food delivery and then opens its head to show that he has her food package.

Australian vlogger Josie's food vlogging experience. Image credit: Instagram

Humans or robot servers: Social media debates

Josie’s caption, “This is how you get your food delivered in China. Would you prefer this? Or do you want people?” sparked a discussion among her followers. The video garnered over 2.8 million views, with users divided in their opinions.

One IG user commented, “This is the future! Absolutely amazing to see this in action.” Another commented, “Does it wait for a tip?”

Taking an alternative stance, another social media user said, “What about the jobs this takes away?” asked a concerned follower.