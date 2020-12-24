Christmas Day 2020: Easy And Quick DIY Christmas Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home

The lockdown, night curfew and the pandemic have definitely ruined many Christmas and New Year plans this year. However, this does not mean you cannot enjoy some leisure time at home. If you're hosting a Christmas party with your inner circle this year, here are a few Christmas cocktails recipe to try at home. From Dark Chocolate Daiquiri to Espresso Martini, here are some DIY cocktails to try at home.

Christmas Cocktails recipe

1) OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

50ml Whisky of your choice

5ml Brown Sugar Syrup (2:1: Brown Sugar: Water)

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Orange Twist

Glassware: Rocks/Whisky Glass

Method: Add all the ingredients to a glass. Spray orange oils in over and in the glass. Stir and strain over cubed ice. Garnish and serve.

2) APPLE HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

45ml Any Scotch Whisky

15ml Lime Juice

90ml Apple Juice

90ml Soda

Garnish: Apple slices

Glassware: Highball

Method: Pour the whisky into a highball glass. Add ice and 15 ml of lime juice. Add apple juice and soda. Stir well and garnish with apple slices.

3) SINGLETON FLOWERY FASHIONED

Ingredients:

45ml Whisky of your choice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

7.5ml Elder Flower Syrup

Garnish: Elderflower

Glassware: Rocks/Whisky Glass

Method: In a whisky glass, pour 2 dashes of bitter. Add the elderflower syrup. Pour in the whisky. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with fresh elderflower and serve.

4) BLOODY MARY

Ingredients:

45ml Malt Wishkey10 YO

4 Dashes Worcestershire Sauce

2 Dashes Tabasco Sauce

90ml Tomato Juice

2 Pinches Freshly Crushed Black Pepper

15ml Lime Juice

Salt For Rimming

Garnish Chorizo/Smoked salami. Celery Stick with a leaf for Vegetarians

Glassware: Tall Glass

Method: Rim the glass with salt. Fill with ice. Shake Talisker, Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco Sauce, Lime juice & Tomato juice in a shaker with lots of ice. Pour into the ice-filled glass without disturbing the rim. Sprinkle a pinch of freshly crushed black pepper.

5) FESTIVE ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients:

45ml Whiskey

30ml Espresso

15ml Cinnamon Syrup

30ml Orange Juice

15ml Lime Juice

Garnish: Coffee Beans

Glassware: Martini

Method: Add espresso, cinnamon syrup, orange juice and lime juice into the cocktail shaker (gym protein shaker can be used instead of the cocktail shaker). Pour the whisky into the shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain the cocktail and shake without ice (for better froth). Pour it into a pre-chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

6) DARK CHOCOLATE DAIQUIRI

Ingredients:

45ml Original Dark Rum

45ml Chocolate Syrup

2-3 drops Vanilla Essence

Heavy Cream to Top

Garnish: Fine Chocolate Chips

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Method: Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with. Strain into a coupe glass. Top up with whipped heavy cream.

7) SMIRNOFF FESTIVE LOVE

Ingredients:

60ml Vodka

90ml Lychee Juice

10ml Fresh Lime Juice

15ml Cranberry Juice

2-3 drops Rose Water

Garnish: Fresh Rose Petals

Glassware: Tall Glass

Method: Stir the vodka, lime juice in a glass full of ice. Add the Lychee juice. Stir again. Float cranberry juice. Do not stir further. Add rose water. Garnish and serve.

8) XMAS KETEL MULE

Ingredients:

45ml Vodka

5ml Lime Juice

30ml Grapefruit Juice

2 Fresh Strawberries

90ml Ginger Ale

Garnish: Fresh Strawberry and Candy Cane

Glassware: Mule Mug/Collins

Method: In a mule mug add sliced fresh strawberries, pour the lime juice and grapefruit juice. Add the vodka. Add ice and top it up with ginger ale. Garnish with strawberries and candy cane.

9) G&T

Ingredients:

50ml Dry Gin

Fresh Bottled Tonic to top

Glass: Copa Glass

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method: Fill a chilled glass with fresh ice cubes. Pour in the gin and top up with chilled tonic. Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir. The definitive G&T, and a great way to begin any occasion.

Image and article source: PR