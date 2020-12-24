Last Updated:

Christmas Day 2020: Easy And Quick DIY Christmas Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home

From Espresso Martini to Dark Chocolate Darquini, here are a few Christmas Cocktails to try at home and show off amongst your inner circle of friends.

The lockdown, night curfew and the pandemic have definitely ruined many Christmas and New Year plans this year. However, this does not mean you cannot enjoy some leisure time at home. If you're hosting a Christmas party with your inner circle this year, here are a few Christmas cocktails recipe to try at home. From Dark Chocolate Daiquiri to Espresso Martini, here are some DIY cocktails to try at home. 

Christmas Cocktails recipe

1)  OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Whisky of your choice
  • 5ml Brown Sugar Syrup (2:1: Brown Sugar: Water)
  • 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Orange Twist

Glassware: Rocks/Whisky Glass

Method: Add all the ingredients to a glass. Spray orange oils in over and in the glass. Stir and strain over cubed ice. Garnish and serve.

2) APPLE HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Any Scotch Whisky
  • 15ml Lime Juice
  • 90ml Apple Juice
  • 90ml Soda

Garnish: Apple slices

Glassware: Highball

Method: Pour the whisky into a highball glass. Add ice and 15 ml of lime juice. Add apple juice and soda. Stir well and garnish with apple slices.

3) SINGLETON FLOWERY FASHIONED

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Whisky of your choice
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 7.5ml Elder Flower Syrup

Garnish: Elderflower

Glassware: Rocks/Whisky Glass

Method: In a whisky glass, pour 2 dashes of bitter. Add the elderflower syrup. Pour in the whisky. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with fresh elderflower and serve.

4)  BLOODY MARY

Ingredients:

  •  45ml Malt Wishkey10 YO
  •  4 Dashes Worcestershire Sauce
  •  2 Dashes Tabasco Sauce
  •  90ml Tomato Juice
  •  2 Pinches Freshly Crushed Black Pepper
  •  15ml Lime Juice
  • Salt For Rimming

Garnish Chorizo/Smoked salami. Celery Stick with a leaf for Vegetarians

Glassware: Tall Glass

Method: Rim the glass with salt. Fill with ice. Shake Talisker, Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco Sauce, Lime juice & Tomato juice in a shaker with lots of ice. Pour into the ice-filled glass without disturbing the rim. Sprinkle a pinch of freshly crushed black pepper.

5) FESTIVE ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Whiskey
  • 30ml Espresso
  • 15ml Cinnamon Syrup
  • 30ml Orange Juice
  • 15ml Lime Juice

Garnish: Coffee Beans

Glassware: Martini

Method: Add espresso, cinnamon syrup, orange juice and lime juice into the cocktail shaker (gym protein shaker can be used instead of the cocktail shaker). Pour the whisky into the shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain the cocktail and shake without ice (for better froth). Pour it into a pre-chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

6) DARK CHOCOLATE DAIQUIRI

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Original Dark Rum    
  • 45ml Chocolate Syrup 
  • 2-3 drops Vanilla Essence
  • Heavy Cream to Top

Garnish: Fine Chocolate Chips

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Method: Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with. Strain into a coupe glass. Top up with whipped heavy cream.

7) SMIRNOFF FESTIVE LOVE

Ingredients:

  • 60ml  Vodka  
  • 90ml Lychee Juice       
  • 10ml Fresh Lime Juice 
  • 15ml Cranberry Juice   
  • 2-3 drops Rose Water  

Garnish: Fresh Rose Petals

Glassware: Tall Glass

Method: Stir the vodka, lime juice in a glass full of ice. Add the Lychee juice. Stir again. Float cranberry juice. Do not stir further. Add rose water. Garnish and serve.

8) XMAS KETEL MULE

Ingredients:

  • 45ml  Vodka
  • 5ml Lime Juice
  • 30ml Grapefruit Juice
  • 2 Fresh Strawberries
  • 90ml Ginger Ale

Garnish: Fresh Strawberry and Candy Cane

Glassware: Mule Mug/Collins

Method: In a mule mug add sliced fresh strawberries, pour the lime juice and grapefruit juice. Add the vodka. Add ice and top it up with ginger ale. Garnish with strawberries and candy cane.

9) G&T

Ingredients:

  • 50ml  Dry Gin
  • Fresh Bottled Tonic to top

Glass: Copa Glass

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method: Fill a chilled glass with fresh ice cubes. Pour in the gin and top up with chilled tonic. Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir. The definitive G&T, and a great way to begin any occasion.

