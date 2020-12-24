Christmas Day 2020: Easy And Quick DIY Christmas Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home

Quick links:
The lockdown, night curfew and the pandemic have definitely ruined many Christmas and New Year plans this year. However, this does not mean you cannot enjoy some leisure time at home. If you're hosting a Christmas party with your inner circle this year, here are a few Christmas cocktails recipe to try at home. From Dark Chocolate Daiquiri to Espresso Martini, here are some DIY cocktails to try at home.
Ingredients:
Garnish: Orange Twist
Glassware: Rocks/Whisky Glass
Method: Add all the ingredients to a glass. Spray orange oils in over and in the glass. Stir and strain over cubed ice. Garnish and serve.
Ingredients:
Garnish: Apple slices
Glassware: Highball
Method: Pour the whisky into a highball glass. Add ice and 15 ml of lime juice. Add apple juice and soda. Stir well and garnish with apple slices.
Ingredients:
Garnish: Elderflower
Glassware: Rocks/Whisky Glass
Method: In a whisky glass, pour 2 dashes of bitter. Add the elderflower syrup. Pour in the whisky. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with fresh elderflower and serve.
Ingredients:
Garnish Chorizo/Smoked salami. Celery Stick with a leaf for Vegetarians
Glassware: Tall Glass
Method: Rim the glass with salt. Fill with ice. Shake Talisker, Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco Sauce, Lime juice & Tomato juice in a shaker with lots of ice. Pour into the ice-filled glass without disturbing the rim. Sprinkle a pinch of freshly crushed black pepper.
Ingredients:
Garnish: Coffee Beans
Glassware: Martini
Method: Add espresso, cinnamon syrup, orange juice and lime juice into the cocktail shaker (gym protein shaker can be used instead of the cocktail shaker). Pour the whisky into the shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain the cocktail and shake without ice (for better froth). Pour it into a pre-chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.
Ingredients:
Garnish: Fine Chocolate Chips
Glassware: Coupe Glass
Method: Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with. Strain into a coupe glass. Top up with whipped heavy cream.
Ingredients:
Garnish: Fresh Rose Petals
Glassware: Tall Glass
Method: Stir the vodka, lime juice in a glass full of ice. Add the Lychee juice. Stir again. Float cranberry juice. Do not stir further. Add rose water. Garnish and serve.
Ingredients:
Garnish: Fresh Strawberry and Candy Cane
Glassware: Mule Mug/Collins
Method: In a mule mug add sliced fresh strawberries, pour the lime juice and grapefruit juice. Add the vodka. Add ice and top it up with ginger ale. Garnish with strawberries and candy cane.
Ingredients:
Glass: Copa Glass
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Method: Fill a chilled glass with fresh ice cubes. Pour in the gin and top up with chilled tonic. Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir. The definitive G&T, and a great way to begin any occasion.
