Christmas Delicacies: Easy Butter Cookie Recipe For Beginners

Christmas is arriving soon, and people have already started preparing for it. Many who celebrate the festival are looking for ideas to decorate Christmas Tree and the house. Some might plan for a Christmas party at home, while others might be looking forward to spending quiet time with their family. Whatever may be their plans, "Christmas delicacies', will definitely play a vital part in their celebrations. A must-have delicacy in the holiday season is the butter cookie.

If you want to try baking delicious butter cookies at home, here is a simple recipe-

Ingredients

One cup of unsalted butter

One cup of granulated white sugar 200g

One egg, room temperature

One tablespoon of McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

Half tablespoons of McCormick Almond Extract

Two tablespoons of baking powder

Three cups of flour, i.e. 350g

Steps to make Butter Cookies for this Christmas

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350° F. Put butter to the bowl of the mixer and grinder on medium-high for one to two minutes, or wait till the butter is smooth and lighter in colour. With the mixer and grinder on low, slowly add sugar and the egg.

Step 2

Remove the bowl from the mixer and add in extracts. Later, turn mixer back on low. Allow all ingredients to combine fully. Add the baking powder and half cup of flour at a time, until fully fused.

Step 3

Remove bowl from mixer and put the dough onto a floured countertop. Roll about a half-inch thick dough out into a flat plate. Cut out the butter cookies into shapes related to Christmas such as deers, trees, Santa hat and more. Bake them at 350°F for six to nine minutes. Allow them to cool on the cookie sheet until firm enough to be transferred to a cooling rack and then frost with buttercream.

