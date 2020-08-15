Coffee Lover's Quiz: Can You Identify Name Of Coffee Based On How It's Prepared?

People who are coffee lovers or have been to a cafe or coffee shop may be aware of the long menu of the types of various coffees that it includes. Coffee is a drink that most of us love to have and also experiment with different flavours. The menu can oftentimes be overwhelming as the coffee shop owner has many types of coffee offering to the customers and it might be difficult to understand the difference between them. So, to know about some different types of coffees, let's explore the most popular coffee drinks and their recipes with these quiz questions. Here are some interesting quiz questions to test your love for coffees-

Coffee Quiz: Can you identify the name of the coffee-based on how it's prepared?

1.This popular coffee drink is made by combining 2 fluid ounces of espresso to 3 fluid ounces of steamed milk and a small foam topping

Piccolo

Latte

Flat White

Cortado

2.This dessert coffee includes a fun twist to your taste which is made by pouring a shot of espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice-cream. You can try this sweet coffee drink as an after-meal treat.

Affogatos

Piccolo

Mocha

Iced Coffee

3. This is just like a latte with added chocolate powder or syrup and sometimes topped with whipped cream. This coffee can be counted between the childlike hot chocolate and the adult café latte.

Mochaccino

Mocha

Cortado

Black Eye

4. This coffee name means marks or stain, and includes steamed milk leaves on the surface of the espresso as it is dashed into the drink along with flavouring syrups.

Macchiato

Affogatos

Breve

Piccolo

5. This coffee drink takes the macchiato coffee one step further by evenly balancing the espresso with warm milk in order to reduce the acidity.

Breve

Piccolo

Cortado

Mocha

6. With a decadent twist on the average espresso by adding steamed half-and-half to create a rich and creamy texture, this coffee drink is a twisted drink adding freshness to your mood.

Breve

Latte

Flat White

Mochaccino

7.This drink is considered to be like a coffee and hot chocolate hybrid. The chocolate powder or syrup gives it a rich and creamy flavour and cuts the acidity of the espresso.

Mocha

Vienna

Black Eye

Cortado

8.A few variations on the drink with two common ingredients, Espresso and whipped cream. So, whipped cream takes the place of milk and sugar to provide a creamy texture in the coffee drink.

Vienna

Latte

Cappuccino

Dalgona

9.This coffee is typically made with French press coffee with different flavours in the coffee paired with scalded milk instead of steamed milk and poured at a 50/50 ratio.

Cappuccino

Cafe au Lait

Breve

Cortado

10.This new star of the coffee world made by whipping up instant coffee, sugar and hot water into a creamy froth and adding it to either hot or cold milk.

Dalgona

Café Latte

Vienna

Black Eye

Answers of the above quiz:

Piccolo Affogatos Mochaccino Macchiato Cortado Breve Mocha Vienna Cafe au Lait Dalgona

