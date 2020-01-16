Colombian Dishes You Should Binge On While Travelling Around The Country

Colombian dishes are an assimilation of the culinary traditions of the six main regions within the country. Colombian cuisine varies regionally and is particularly influenced by Indigenous Colombian, Spanish, and African cuisines, with slight Arab influence in some regions.

Colombia also has a rich and diverse gastronomic scene, characterised by large hearty meals made with fresh ingredients and lots of meat. Here are some of the best Colombian cuisine dishes you need to try when in Colombia.

Arepa

Arepas is one of the most famous Colombian dishes made from fresh cornmeal. Arepas are the foundations of many meals, and quite often alone eaten with a side dish. They can also be topped with an adornment of butter, although sometimes corn is added, then sprinkled with shredded hard white cheese.

We’re filling this Colombian and Venezuelan dish named Arepa with your own personal choice of food. Served hot, this is a perfect meal or appetizer and is also 100% gluten-free when made in its classic form. pic.twitter.com/ztfTxhbdmf — El Bosco Catering (@elboscocatering) January 12, 2020

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa is the national dish of Colombia. Reigning from the Antioquia region where Medellín is located -- and where natives are referred to as paisas -- the Bandeja Paisa is a feast consisting of grilled steak, fried pork rind and chorizo sausage on a bed of white rice and beans, all topped with a fried egg. It is served with sliced avocado and some fried plantain.

Dada la coyuntura política en #Bolivia, he comenzado mi muerte-lenta. Hoy tocó bandeja paisa 🧡☠️🤤 pic.twitter.com/gnae1VTmL1 — Beiby Vaca Parada💜💚✊🏾🌈 (@BeibyVacaParada) January 15, 2020

Sancocho

Sancocho is one of the most popular Colombian dishes also found throughout South America with a few regional variations. This common dish is a delicious hot stew consisting of meat, plantain, cassava (a root plant used in Latin America), coriander, sweetcorn and potatoes. It’s also served with a side of white rice and a few slices of avocado. Sancocho is an integral part of Colombian culture.

I love my girlfriend so much. Happy Sunday y'all ! here's my sancocho we made earlier twas yummy! pic.twitter.com/pZSLtO1QQj — amanda (@amandarrina) January 12, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock by Luisa Leal Photography