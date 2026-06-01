Cow Ghee vs Buffalo Ghee: Which One Is Better For Health?
Cow ghee and buffalo ghee are both staples in Indian kitchens, but they bring different qualities to the table.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Ghee is an important ingredient in Indian cooking. People use it in many ways, like drizzling it over hot rotis, using it for tempering, or adding it to festive sweets. Most households choose between cow ghee and buffalo ghee, but they are not the same. Each type has different flavours, textures, nutritional values, and uses in cooking.
What's the difference between cow and buffalo ghee?
Both cow ghee and buffalo ghee have their own set of benefits. However, there are a few factors to know the difference between the two:
Appearance
Cow ghee has a golden yellow colour, is lighter in texture, and has a more delicate aroma. Buffalo ghee is creamier and almost white in appearance.
Texture and flavour
Cow ghee is generally lighter in texture and flavour, whereas buffalo ghee is thicker, richer and has a more pronounced taste.
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Digestion and daily use
Many people prefer using cow ghee daily because it is light and gentle on the stomach. It helps support digestion and doesn’t leave the stomach feeling heavy. Buffalo ghee is thicker and richer in flavour, so it takes longer to digest.
Cooking and shelf life
Buffalo ghee’s higher fat content gives it a longer shelf life and a richer taste, especially in sweets. Cow ghee, being lighter, is ideal for everyday cooking like tadkas, spreading on rotis, or mixing into dals.
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Fat and cholesterol content
Buffalo ghee contains more fat and is denser in calories. This also means it has a higher cholesterol level compared to cow ghee. Buffalo ghee might not be suitable for people who have high cholesterol and should prefer using cow ghee because it gives you the flavour and nourishment without being too heavy on the digestive system.
Which one is better for health?
Both cow ghee and buffalo ghee contain healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins when consumed in moderation. Cow ghee is often favoured by those seeking a lighter option, while buffalo ghee may be more appealing to individuals who require a higher-energy diet. Instead of determining which type is universally healthier, it's more beneficial to consider your lifestyle, dietary goals, and how often you consume ghee.