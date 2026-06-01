Cow Ghee vs Buffalo Ghee: Which One Is Better For Health?

Ghee is an important ingredient in Indian cooking. People use it in many ways, like drizzling it over hot rotis, using it for tempering, or adding it to festive sweets. Most households choose between cow ghee and buffalo ghee, but they are not the same. Each type has different flavours, textures, nutritional values, and uses in cooking.

What's the difference between cow and buffalo ghee?

Representational Image of Cow Ghee | Image: Freepik

Both cow ghee and buffalo ghee have their own set of benefits. However, there are a few factors to know the difference between the two:

Appearance

Cow ghee has a golden yellow colour, is lighter in texture, and has a more delicate aroma. Buffalo ghee is creamier and almost white in appearance.

Texture and flavour

Cow ghee is generally lighter in texture and flavour, whereas buffalo ghee is thicker, richer and has a more pronounced taste.

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Digestion and daily use

Many people prefer using cow ghee daily because it is light and gentle on the stomach. It helps support digestion and doesn’t leave the stomach feeling heavy. Buffalo ghee is thicker and richer in flavour, so it takes longer to digest.

Cooking and shelf life

Buffalo ghee’s higher fat content gives it a longer shelf life and a richer taste, especially in sweets. Cow ghee, being lighter, is ideal for everyday cooking like tadkas, spreading on rotis, or mixing into dals.

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Fat and cholesterol content

Buffalo ghee contains more fat and is denser in calories. This also means it has a higher cholesterol level compared to cow ghee. Buffalo ghee might not be suitable for people who have high cholesterol and should prefer using cow ghee because it gives you the flavour and nourishment without being too heavy on the digestive system.

Which one is better for health?

Representational Image of Buffalo Ghee | Image: Instagram