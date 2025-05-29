Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan To Madhuri Dixit: 6 Celebrity Diet Secrets Break Down, Know What’s In Their Tiffin

Be it Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan, have you ever wondered how your favourite movie stars shed weight and bulges in just a few months? Seeing their before-and-after photos might give you fomo. But, we all know, with the right diet, training plan, and determination, anyone can achieve curves and a glowing physique like them. To help you get started, we’ve gathered diet and fitness tips recommended by celebrities and their experts. This might inspire you to begin your fitness journey today.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 58th birthday on May 15, 2025, and once again, who is she even doing that in her late 50s.

As revealed earlier in one of her videos, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress’ diet always includes drinking eight glasses of water to stay well hydrated. In a video, she shared that she prefers eating raw fruits instead of drinking fruit juices. She eats small meals frequently throughout the day, avoiding processed and fatty foods completely. Instead, she chooses green vegetables. Drinking coconut water daily is part of her routine because it boosts immunity, aids weight loss, and improves metabolism.

Madhuri also ensures she finishes dinner by 7:30 PM. Her meals typically include low-calorie, high-protein foods such as tofu, chicken, and broccoli. She drinks herbal tea regularly, which supports bone health, reduces cholesterol, and improves memory. She strictly avoids aerated drinks, caffeine, and fad diets.

Malaika Arora

Malaika’s workout routines challenge many, but she balances her intense exercise with a healthy, balanced diet. She starts every morning with a glass of warm lemon and honey water.

For breakfast, she chooses from fresh fruits, upma, idli, or multigrain toast with egg whites. Her lunch usually consists of two chapattis, rice, vegetables, and chicken, accompanied by a salad made of sprouts. Dinner is typically a bowl of soup with steamed vegetables.

She snacks on fresh vegetable juices or peanut butter sandwiches in the afternoon and evening. Nuts are her favourite superfood and a handy travel snack.

Kareena Kapoor Khan



The OG poo always balances exercise with a healthy diet. She never skips rice, which is essential for her, and she finds comfort in khichdi. Kareena Kapoor also emphasises eating locally sourced and regional foods. Her diet includes breads made from millets and raagi.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s lifestyle and unique workouts inspire many. She follows a macrobiotic diet, avoids carbs, and leaves a two-hour gap between meals. Her breakfast usually consists of cereals and oatmeal. For lunch, she opts for grilled fish and brown bread with butter. Dinner includes soup, fish, and grilled vegetables. She prefers peanut butter and brown bread as an evening snack.

Deepika Padukone

In a 2023 interview with Tweak India, Deepika Padukone said she starts her mornings with hot water. Her breakfast includes eggs, protein, and carbohydrates, making it wholesome. In a July 2024 Instagram post, she explained the importance of diet in her life. She said, “I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, followed a ‘Balanced Diet.’ And it is for me ‘a way of life.’ I’ve never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad.” Although she occasionally enjoys sweet treats, she clarified that these aren’t part of her regular lifestyle. She added, “Ever heard the phrase ‘you are what you eat?’ If there’s one thing I’ve learnt (the hard-ish way) is that those words couldn’t be truer.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra openly shares the benefits of yoga and healthy eating on her Instagram. She starts her day with lemon water and green tea with honey. For breakfast, she eats idli, broken wheat upma, low-fat milk, or paneer bhurji toast.