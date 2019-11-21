Delhi: The Best Places To Find Hot And Spicy Chole Bhature In The City

If there is one dish that people associate the most with Delhi, it has to be Chole Bhature. This signature dish is a speciality of North India. Full of fat, richness, and spices, Chole Bhature is a must-try if you are in Delhi. The city is always brimming with new restaurants and cafes. However, there are some places that are ultra-special when it comes to serving the most delicious and finger-licking platters of Chole Bhature. So, here are some of the best places to find Chole Bhature in Delhi.

1) Sitaram Diwan Chand

This is one of the most famous places that sells Chole Bhature. This place is located in Paharganj and serves one of the best hot platters of Chole Bhature. This joint has been serving Chole Bhature for the last 50 years now. The Chole Bhature here is filled with a variety of spices and masalas. It is tangy, spicy, and full of flavour. It's also not very expensive at all. When in Delhi, this place is a must-visit for Chole Bhature.

2) Baba Nagpal Corner

This is another place in Delhi located in Lajpat Nagar that is very famous for its hot and spicy Chole Bhature. The use of raw spices and freshly chopped coriander make this dish worth a try. One can find this place at the Gupta Market in Lajpat Nagar. People come from far off places to eat the signature Chole Bhature from this particular shop. The shop runs from 7:30 in the morning to 6 in the evening.

3) Roshan Di Kulfi

This place is located at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh. The Kulfi Faluda here is a popular dish and people love to try that with the rich and flavourful Chole Bhature. The dish is served hot with onions, lemon, and coriander and is quite a challenge for one person to finish the dish on their own.

