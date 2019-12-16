Easy And Quick Recipes To Make Macarons At Home For This Christmas

Macarons are considered to be one of the toughest desserts to bake. However, it is not all that complicated. All you need is to keep some key points before preparation for the best results. These delicate French cookies are crispy, chewy, soft, and light. Here is the recipe of this lip-smacking snack right from the French bakeries:

Easy and quick recipes to make macarons at home

Things you need:

3/4 cup/100 grams icing sugar (aka powdered sugar)

3/4 cup/100 grams ground almonds (aka almond flour)

2 medium free-range egg whites

Small pinch salt

1/4 cup/55 grams caster sugar (aka fine sugar)

For the filling:

2/3 cup/150 grams unsalted butter (softened)

2/3 cup/75 grams icing sugar (aka powdered sugar)

What to do | For the Macarons |

Preheat the oven to 300 F/140 C.

Sieve the icing sugar and ground almonds into a large mixing bowl. Throw any lumps left behind away. Mix the two together.

Take a bowl and whisk the egg whites and salt until they form soft peaks. Add the caster sugar, a little at a time and continue to whisk until the whites are very thick and glossy.

Gently stir in the icing sugar and almond mix, to lose them some air.

Fill in a piping bag with a 1/3-inch (1 cm) nozzle of macaron mixture.

Pipe small blobs onto the silicon mat or paper template onto a baking sheet, remembering that less is more at this stage because the mixture will settle and form into the allotted spaces.

Gently tap the baking sheet a few times.

Bake the macarons in the preheated oven for 7 to 8 minutes, open the door to release any steam, close the oven door and cook for a further 7 to 8 minutes. The macarons are cooked when they feel firm and are slightly risen. Let cool till you prepare the filling.

For the filling:

Beat the softened butter until it is fluffy, then gradually beat in the icing sugar.

Place approximately half a teaspoon of the filling to the flat side of one macaroon and sandwich together with another then twist ever so slightly to create a bond. Continue with the remaining macarons.

The macarons can be eaten immediately but will benefit from being refrigerated for 24 hours.

