Easy Sugar Cookies Recipe For Christmas Holidays 2024

No Christmas celebration is complete without a touch of sweetness. From sugar cookies to festive treats, the holiday season is all about indulgence.

And as Christmas approaches it's time to fill up those cookie jars instead of a last-minute rush.

Get ahead and fill your cookie jars early

(Easy Sugar Cookies Recipe. Image: Pexels)

Here’s a simple and easy sugar cookie recipe to prepare at home for your loved ones, perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, at room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. almond extract

Directions

Combine dry ingredients: In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Make dough: Using an electric stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating to combine between each addition, vanilla extract, and almond extract; beat until combined. Reduce mixer speed and gradually spoon flour mixture in with butter mixture, beating on low speed until dough is smooth and well-blended.

Chill dough disks: Turn the dough out on the work surface. Cut the dough in half and shape each portion into a compact disk. Wrap separately in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Cut out cookies: Preheat oven to 375°F. Unwrap 1 dough disk and roll on a lightly-floured work surface to 1/4-inch thickness (lightly coat the rolling pin with flour to prevent sticking). Cut into chosen shapes and place cookies 2 inches apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate cookies on baking sheets for 5 to 10 minutes to help them keep their shape when baked.

Bake cookies: Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cookies just start to turn golden around the edges, rotating halfway through baking.

Cool cookies completely on wire racks, for about 20 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.