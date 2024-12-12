sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:24 IST, December 12th 2024

Easy Sugar Cookies Recipe For Christmas Holidays 2024

Get ahead and fill your cookie jars early.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Easy Sugar Cookies Recipe.
Easy Sugar Cookies Recipe. | Image: Pexels

No Christmas celebration is complete without a touch of sweetness. From sugar cookies to festive treats, the holiday season is all about indulgence.

And as Christmas approaches it's time to fill up those cookie jars instead of a last-minute rush.





Here’s a simple and easy sugar cookie recipe to prepare at home for your loved ones, perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp. almond extract

Directions

  • Combine dry ingredients: In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
  • Make dough: Using an electric stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating to combine between each addition, vanilla extract, and almond extract; beat until combined. Reduce mixer speed and gradually spoon flour mixture in with butter mixture, beating on low speed until dough is smooth and well-blended.
  • Chill dough disks: Turn the dough out on the work surface. Cut the dough in half and shape each portion into a compact disk. Wrap separately in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes to 2 hours.
  • Cut out cookies: Preheat oven to 375°F. Unwrap 1 dough disk and roll on a lightly-floured work surface to 1/4-inch thickness (lightly coat the rolling pin with flour to prevent sticking). Cut into chosen shapes and place cookies 2 inches apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate cookies on baking sheets for 5 to 10 minutes to help them keep their shape when baked.
  • Bake cookies: Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cookies just start to turn golden around the edges, rotating halfway through baking.
  • Cool cookies completely on wire racks, for about 20 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.

(Recipe credit: Southern Living Test Kitchen)

Updated 22:24 IST, December 12th 2024