Easy Sugar Cookies Recipe For Christmas Holidays 2024
Easy Sugar Cookies Recipe. | Image: Pexels
No Christmas celebration is complete without a touch of sweetness. From sugar cookies to festive treats, the holiday season is all about indulgence.
And as Christmas approaches it's time to fill up those cookie jars instead of a last-minute rush.
Get ahead and fill your cookie jars early
Here’s a simple and easy sugar cookie recipe to prepare at home for your loved ones, perfect for spreading holiday cheer.
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs, at room temperature
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. almond extract
Directions
- Combine dry ingredients: In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- Make dough: Using an electric stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating to combine between each addition, vanilla extract, and almond extract; beat until combined. Reduce mixer speed and gradually spoon flour mixture in with butter mixture, beating on low speed until dough is smooth and well-blended.
- Chill dough disks: Turn the dough out on the work surface. Cut the dough in half and shape each portion into a compact disk. Wrap separately in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes to 2 hours.
- Cut out cookies: Preheat oven to 375°F. Unwrap 1 dough disk and roll on a lightly-floured work surface to 1/4-inch thickness (lightly coat the rolling pin with flour to prevent sticking). Cut into chosen shapes and place cookies 2 inches apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate cookies on baking sheets for 5 to 10 minutes to help them keep their shape when baked.
- Bake cookies: Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cookies just start to turn golden around the edges, rotating halfway through baking.
- Cool cookies completely on wire racks, for about 20 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.
(Recipe credit: Southern Living Test Kitchen)
