Eat Like A Tech Millionaire: How To Make Bryan Johnson’s Sweet Potato Curry With Quinoa

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson has been on a journey to reverse his biological age and live up to 200 years, spending $2 million on himself each year on extraordinary regimens.
He has never failed to impress his followers with his innovative ideas and transformation. And now his diet plan is just as fascinating as his goals and achievements.
In his recent post on X - previously Twitter - he has shared his diet plan for the ‘next few days' which includes three recipes like ‘Black lentil and roasted veggie bowl with herby hummus dressing,' ‘Green smoothie,' and ‘Sweet potato curry with quinoa.’
One recipe that caught our eye is the ‘Sweet Potato Curry with Quinoa.’ If you're as curious and intrigued as we are, and want to eat like a tech millionaire, you should definitely roll up your sleeves and give it a try this weekend.
The 'Sweet Potato Curry With Quinoa' recipe is packed with nutritious ingredients, offering not only a luxurious experience but also health benefits for your body, mind, and soul.
Check it out…
Ingredients---
Base---
Instructions---
