Updated 5 September 2025 at 22:22 IST
Eating Right With Nature's Clock: The Ayurvedic Way To A Balanced Nutrition
The diet approach depends on three factors: timing, balance, and conscious selection of what we consume. Know more details here
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
In Ayurveda, the definition of Health is not just the lack of disease but a harmony between the body, mind, and soul. Perhaps one of the most powerful yet uncomplicated teachings it has is eating to the natural rhythm of the body, something most people call as nature's clock.
This diet approach depends on three factors: timing, balance, and conscious selection of what we consume. Following these ancient practices, it is possible to have greater digestion, increased energy and long-term health.
What is the Ayurvedic perspective of time and digestion?
According to the publication of Broearn, in Ayurveda, the day is divided into three cycles, which are dominated by the doshas (three fundamental life energies), which are:
Kapha Time = Morning Time
The time between 6 AM to 10 AM comes under the rule of Kapha, which is inherently heavy, cool and sluggish. During this time, digestion is weak and is not suitable for having heavy meals. Ayurveda advises a light, warm, and easily digestible breakfast. For example, warm porridge, fruit stews, or herbal teas.
Pitta Time = Midday Time
Duration of pitta time begins from 10 AM to 2 PM. As Pitta identifies with fire and metabolism, this is the most effective time for digestion. Ayurveda strictly advises having the biggest and most substantial meal of the day as lunch. During this period, the digestive fire, also known as Agni, is burning at its peak, which means that the body can efficiently digest grains, proteins, vegetables, and fats.
Vata Time = Evening Time
Vata prevails between 2 PM and 6 PM, which introduces lightness and mobility. Ayurveda suggests to have less heavy dinner than lunch, which should be eaten before sunset or at least an hour before sleep. You can have warm soups, lightly prepared vegetables, or light grains.
Fasting and mindful breaks
Ayurveda respects the body for rest. Just as sleep restores the mind, brief periods of fasting can reset digestion. Mealtimes should be far enough apart so that the last meals have been completely digested. This helps the Agni be strong, which helps to avoid the formation of ama (toxins). In case you feel hungry between meals, you can sustain your hunger by consuming herbal teas, warm water or a light piece of fruit.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 5 September 2025 at 22:22 IST