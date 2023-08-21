Eggs To Nuts, 7 Superfoods To Soothe Menstrual Discomfort

Ladies, we've all been there – that time of the month when cramps and discomfort become our unwelcome companions. But fear not, because there's a tasty solution to help alleviate those pesky period pains: superfoods. These nutrient-packed wonders can make a real difference in soothing your body and making that time of the month a little less daunting.

2 things you need to know

Nutrient-rich superfoods like nuts and fish alleviate period discomfort.

Consult a healthcare professional for severe or persisting pain.

Nuts: A nutrient powerhouse

When it comes to combating period pain, nuts are your allies. Packed with magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein, they're a nutritional triple threat. These nutrients work together to ease cramps and muscle tension, giving you a natural and delicious way to find relief.

(Nuts are packed with magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and protein | Image: iStock)

Eggs: The protein-acked heroes

Eggs aren't just for breakfast – they're also great for fighting period discomfort. As a rich source of protein, minerals and essential nutrients, eggs keep you feeling fuller for longer and help reduce those bothersome cramps. Incorporating eggs into your diet can be a simple and satisfying way to battle period pain.

(Eggs are a rich source of protein, minerals and essential nutrients | Image: iStock)

Dark Chocolate

Indulge in a guilt-free treat that not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also eases your period woes. Dark chocolate might not be the sweetest, but it's a powerhouse of iron and magnesium – two elements known for their pain-relieving properties. So, the next time you're craving something chocolatey, opt for the darker side for some sweet relief.

(Dark Chocolate is a powerhouse of iron and magnesium | Image: iStock)

Fish

Fish lovers, rejoice. Fish is not only a delectable food option but also a fantastic source of protein, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients work together to alleviate period pain, making fish a great choice for those who aren't vegetarians. Incorporating fish into your diet can bring relief during your monthly cycle.

(Fish is a fantastic source of protein | Image: iStock)

Yoghourt: Probiotic protection

Boost your body's natural defenses with yogurt. This probiotic-rich food not only aids your metabolism but also helps safeguard against ailments that might arise during your menstrual cycle. By promoting a healthy gut, yogurt contributes to overall well-being, making your period a little more manageable.

(Yoghourt is a probiotic-rich food | Image: iStock)

Turmeric: An ancient healing spice

Embrace the wisdom of the ages with turmeric. This golden spice has been used for centuries to treat wounds and relieve pain. Its anti-inflammatory and therapeutic effects work wonders in reducing cramps and other menstruation symptoms. Adding a dash of turmeric to your meals can provide natural comfort during your period.

(Turmeric has an anti-inflammatory effect | Image: iStock)

Dark Leafy Greens: Nature's muscle relaxers

Greens like kale, spinach and arugula might just become your new best friends. Packed with magnesium, these dark leafy greens act as nature's muscle relaxers, helping to soothe those annoying cramps. Incorporate them into your meals for a delicious and effective way to tackle period pain.

(Green Leafy are packed with magnesium | Image: iStock)

Next time you're faced with the challenges of your menstrual cycle, remember that these superfoods are here to lend a helping hand. By incorporating these nutrient-rich options into your diet, you're not just indulging your taste buds – you're nourishing your body and saying goodbye to period pain in a flavorful way.