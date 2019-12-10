Fitness: Weight Loss Remedies By Consuming Methi Water Everyday

Fenugreek or methi in Hindi a natural and powerful weight loss ingredient that has a number of health benefits which helps in digestion and maintaining blood sugar levels. Experts have reported that Galactomannan, a water-soluble heteropolysaccharide is found in fenugreek seeds that help to reduce weight. It also curbs your appetite and makes you feel full. Here are three different ways to prepare methi water for effective weight loss:

How to prepare methi water in different ways for weight loss?

Methi water

Methi is rich in fibre and contains 75 per cent of water-soluble fibres which can ease constipation by increasing metabolic rate in the body. Soak 10 gms of fenugreek seeds overnight, in two cups of hot water. Filter the water in the morning and drink it. You can chew the seeds too if you want. Methi water will help in increasing your metabolism rate which will decrease your hunger.

Methi tea

Methi tea not only helps in weight loss and diabetes control but, it also helps in digestion and controlling blood pressure. Grind fenugreek seeds and make a fine paste of it. Boil water and add the paste in boiling water. Add ginger or other herbs for taste. Cover the lid and let it cook for 5 minutes. Drink methi tea on an empty stomach for weight loss.

Methi and Honey

Methi does not contain unhealthy carbohydrates and contains mild traces of healthy carbohydrates. This helps in automatically preventing unnecessary weight gain. Take a handful of fenugreek seeds and make a paste of it. After that, boil water in a pan and add the crushed seeds to it. Leave it for about 3 hours and filter the seeds in a cup. Add honey or lemon juice to the cup of herbal tea and drink this every morning for the best results.

Tip: Methi seeds should be used in small quantities while preparing methi water because they are hot in nature. Pregnant and lactating women are advised to consume methi seeds because these seeds contain compounds that can stimulate contractions.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.