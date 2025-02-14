Food Blogger Shares ‘Blade Chicken Fry’ Netizens Ask ‘But Why?’ As Recipe Goes Viral

Fried chicken is one of the most popular go-to snacks for people across the globe. Regardless of age, everyone loves fried chicken, especially when paired with one’s favourite beverage.

South Korea has its own version of Korean fried chicken, just as the United States has its own style, and the same applies to Indian-style fried chicken. Every country in the world has its own specialty when it comes to herbs and spices, making their version of fried chicken unique and even emotionally significant.

However, one particular style of fried chicken is taking the internet by storm due to its unusual preparation method. A now viral video posted by a food blogger with a username on Instagram - Village Ishu Channel - shows fried chicken being prepared using a blade.

Although this method may seem dangerous and unconventional to onlookers, the food blogger proudly shared the video with the caption ‘Blade Chicken Fry.’

The unconventional way to cook ‘Blade Chicken Fry’

In the video, the food blogger begins preparing the fried chicken using eight sharp blades to cut deep. She starts the preparation by squeezing a generous amount of lemon juice for a tangy flavor. Then, she mixes the spices and herbs, including coriander powder, chili powder, turmeric, and ginger-garlic paste. Once the mixture is well combined, she pours it over the chicken while the blades are still inserted. After completing this step, she carefully removes the blades and gives the chicken a thorough massage to ensure proper marination.

She takes a pan and heats oil to fry the chicken until it is cooked and turns a beautiful golden brown. The food blogger didn’t hesitate to add a traditional touch by serving the dish on a banana leaf.

’Blade Chicken Fry’ result