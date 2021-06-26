'Food Ranger' Trevor James Plans To Settle In Dubai; Says 'This Is Not Goodbye Malaysia'

World-famous food vlogger Trevor James, better known as ‘The Food Ranger’ on YouTube is planning to settle in Dubai with his wife Ting and pet Muffin. James, who is currently residing in Malaysia had taken a break from vlogging last year owing to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

As restrictions begin to ease worldwide, the 33-year-old Canadian food blogger is ready to start travelling and exploring delicacies around the globe again. “We have decided upon Dubai for now as it is a very central location for travel and also will be fun trying all the food in Dubai and UAE,” James informed in a Facebook post on Saturday. “We are ready to start easing back into travel once it is safe to do so, and I think Dubai will be a good base for that!” he wrote.

'This is not goodbye Malaysia': Food Ranger

Trevor James also shared pictures from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as he was headed to Dubai. The vlogger, who enjoys 5.7 subscribers on Youtuber will look for an apartment in the city and will be joined by wife Ting and his dog Muffin later.

“I am very excited to be getting back to Foodrangin and am so excited to be based from Dubai, but at the same time am feeling sad to leave Malaysia as we love it here so much!!! We will be back to Malaysia for more eating and travelling when it’s possible again,” he wrote.

Despite the Canadian native’s peripatetic nature, James was settled in Malaysia in November 2019, before travel restrictions set in. He often joked that being able to eat durian every day is his “idea of a happy life”. Asserting this is not ‘goodbye Malaysia,’ the blogger said he will be back to his ‘favourite place in the world’ again. The Youtuber promised to share updates about his visit to Dubai as he hunts for a place to live and goes around ‘foodrangin’.